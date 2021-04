Now through 5/15, Samuel Adams is offering a free beer at your favorite bar or restaurant when you show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccination!



How It Works:

Post your vaccination sticker or bandage

Use hashtag #shotforsam and tag @samueladamsbeer on Instagram or Twitter

Look out for DM from Sam

Samuel Adams will send you $7 through the Cash App [iOS or Android] for a free beer!