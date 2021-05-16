Now through 5/16, Dunkin' Donuts is offering a $10 gift card for free when customers participate in the new Carmax 24-Hour Test Drive!



Find a car to test drive here.



Find your nearest Carmax location here.



Find your nearest Dunkin Donuts here.



Want even more donuts? Win a year of free donuts when you share a photo of your 24-hour test drive and tag @CarMax with hashtags #DoinDonuts and #24HrTestDrive!