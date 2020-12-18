Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

McDonalds

Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
5h ago
Expires : 06/27/21
5  Likes 12  Comments
8
See Deal

About this Deal

Right now, McDonald's is offering medium fries for only $1 when new users download the mobile app [iOS or Android] and make their first purchase!

Already downloaded the app and made a purchase? Every Friday until 06/27, get Medium Fries for free with Mobile Order & Pay purchase. As an idea, purchase any-size drink for $1.00 and get your fries for free!

Find your nearest McDonald's here.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants French Fries Fries McDonalds Fast Food Meals Large Fries
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 12  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
umangabadalub
umangabadalub (L0)
Dec 18, 2020
Thanks!
Likes Reply
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Dec 18, 2020
💕 💕 💕 💕 💕
Likes Reply
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Dec 17, 2020
Offer Extended: Now there’s even more to love about your favorite side. Get large Fries for just $1—only in our App.
Offer Valid thru 6/27/21 at participating McDonald’s. Valid 1x/Week. Refer to McD App for details. Mobile Order & Pay at Participating McDonald’s. McD App download and registration required. ©2021 McDonald’s
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Sep 27, 2020
Extended through 12/27
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Aug 26, 2020
Update, Still Available
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 10, 2020
Hey is this for national french firday, it is on july 13 right
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
Don't believe this deal is for National Fry day. It's a deal from their app that expires on 7/12 :)
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 10, 2020
Yes,thank you. I just head over to website and checked :)
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 10, 2020
@pgarcia I was asked to modify this deal instead of creating mine with 9/27 date, your old one had 7/12. https://www.dealsplus.com/restaurant_deals/p_large-fries-app-orders-valid-through-9-27 mine is now buried.
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 10, 2020
Admin, Am i approved for update on this it shows posted on 3 days ago.
Likes Reply
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jul 10, 2020
Yes, you are approved
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 10, 2020
Okay,thanks.
Likes Reply
see more comments 9
McDonalds See All arrow
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
McDonalds
McDonalds
3 New Chicken Sandwiches Available!
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu
Offer
McDonalds
McDonalds
Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
McDonalds
McDonalds
'Free Fries Friday' (Burger + Fries = $1)!
Free W/P
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free Happy Meal or Value Meal
Freebie
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald’s® Drops Early Access to The New Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Limited-Edition Capsule 2/18
$5
McDonalds
McDonalds
99¢ for Any Size McCafe Coffee!
99¢
McDonalds
McDonalds
Shamrock Shake & OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return!
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
Fan-Favorite Hi-C® Orange Lavaburst® Is Returning to McDonald’s Nationwide
NEWS
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
McDonalds
McDonalds
3 New Chicken Sandwiches Available!
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 2 Piece Signature Chicken
Free W/P $6.77
IHOP
IHOP
Free Short Stack of Pancakes IOU
Freebie
Little Caesars
Little Caesars
Pretzel Crust Pizza is Back!
$6
Buffalo Wild Wings
Buffalo Wild Wings
Free Delivery On Orders
Offer
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
SALT Nonstick 8-Inch Stainless Steel 4-Cup Egg Poacher
$20.99 $29.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
People Magazine
People Magazine
Taco Bell Is Rolling Out Crispy Chicken Sandwich Tacos Served in 'Puffy Bread' Shells
NEWS
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
BOGO Free Original Glazed Dozen (03/01)
BOGO
Macaroni Grill
Macaroni Grill
$10 Off The Purchase Of $30 Or More (2/26 - 2/28)
$10 Off
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
McDonalds
McDonalds
'Free Fries Friday' (Burger + Fries = $1)!
Free W/P
McDonalds
McDonalds
Extended! $1 Large Fries (App Orders)
$1
McDonalds
McDonalds
3 New Chicken Sandwiches Available!
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
Shamrock Shake & OREO Shamrock McFlurry Return!
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
It's Back! Hi-C Orange At McDonald's
NEWS
McDonalds
McDonalds
Free Happy Meal or Value Meal
Freebie
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald’s® Drops Early Access to The New Crispy Chicken Sandwich with Limited-Edition Capsule 2/18
$5
McDonalds
McDonalds
$1 $2 $3 Dollar Menu
Offer
arrow
arrow