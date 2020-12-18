McDonalds
$1
5h ago
Expires : 06/27/21
5 Likes 12 Comments
8See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, McDonald's is offering medium fries for only $1 when new users download the mobile app [iOS or Android] and make their first purchase!
Already downloaded the app and made a purchase? Every Friday until 06/27, get Medium Fries for free with Mobile Order & Pay purchase. As an idea, purchase any-size drink for $1.00 and get your fries for free!
Find your nearest McDonald's here.
🏷 Deal Tagsfood restaurants French Fries Fries McDonalds Fast Food Meals Large Fries
What's the matter?