Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Sonic Coupons

Sonic

99¢ Medium Chili Cheese Tots or Fries
99¢
Jul 09, 2020
Expires : 07/09/20
26  Likes 0  Comments
10
See Deal

About this Deal

Today only, Sonic is offering their Medium Chili Cheese Tots or Fries for just 99¢ when you order through the mobile app [iOS or Android]!

Find your nearest location here.

🏷 Deal Tags

food restaurants Fries sonic Fast Food food deals dining out Meals
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Sonic See All arrow
Sonic
Sonic
Today Only! 1/2 Price Blasts
50% Off
Sonic
Sonic
1/2 Price Garlic Butter Bacon Burger
Offer
Sonic
Sonic
Tuesday from 5 P.m. to Close SONIC Cheeseburgers Are 1/2 Price in The App.
50% Off
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Bed Bath and Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond
Core Kitchen 4-Pc Reusable Food Covers
$5.59 $7.99
Cashback Up to 3.0% 💎
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
Sonic
Sonic
Today Only! 1/2 Price Blasts
50% Off
7-Eleven
7-Eleven
$7 Off Order + $50 Credit + Free Delivery
$50+ Off
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Mikasa Swirl 40-piece Bone China Dinnerware Set
$79.99 $99.99
Burger King
Burger King
New! $2 Snack Box Deal
$2.00
HOT
McDonalds
McDonalds
New! 'The J Balvin Meal' + Free OREO McFlurry
Offer
McDonalds
McDonalds
Travis Scott Meal: $6 Offer Now Only in App
NEWS
Sonic
Sonic
1/2 Price Garlic Butter Bacon Burger
Offer
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
ROUND UP
McDonalds
McDonalds
McDonald's Deals & Freebies of the Week
ROUNDUP
ROUND UP
Roundup
Top 40+ Food Deals: 50% Off, BOGO & More!
ROUNDUP
Olive Garden
Olive Garden
Buy One Entree, Take One Home for $5
BOGO
Popeyes
Popeyes
Free 3-Pc Tenders Offer is Back!
Free W/P
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$1 Sweet-or-Treat Dozen w/ Any Dozen
$1 W/P
Papa Johns
Papa Johns
Up to 5-Topping Large Pizza for $10!
$12.00
McDonalds
McDonalds
New! 'The J Balvin Meal' + Free OREO McFlurry
Offer
Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Subs
BOGO
Burger King
Burger King
3 for $3 Double Burger or Chicken Jr. BLT
$3.00
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme
$5.99 Original Glazed Dozens!
$5.99
HOT
arrow
arrow