Every day, from 2pm-10pm, IHOP is offering their IHoppy Hour menu for only $5.00 ($6 select locations). Choose from a variety of popular menu items, including entrees for $5 ($6 in some markets), $3 Snacks & Sides, and beverages for $1 or $1.50.



Note: Offer available to-go or dine-in.



Find your nearest location here.