Amazon is offering this 960-Count Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues for only $8.04 when you 'clip' the $2.85 off coupon and checkout via Subscribe & Save with free shipping!



Details:

Amazon's Choice



8 Family Boxes (120 Tissues per Box)



America's number 1 selling Lotion Tissue



Puffs softest, most cushiony tissue



Dermatologist tested to be gentle on sensitive skin



Received 4+ stars from over 13,545 reviews

Compare to this 744-count pack for $8.88 at Walmart.