Lowe's is offering this Razor Kobalt Power Core 100 BL for only $89.50 with free shipping!



Details:

Powered by Kobalt 24V Max rechargeable lithium-ion battery pack



Quick change battery allows you to ride all day



Up to 11 miles per hour



Up to 60 minutes run time



Pneumatic front tire



Maintenance free, high-torque, hub-drive motor



Ages 8+



Riders up to 120lbs