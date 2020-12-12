Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
In-Store

$10 Off $40+

Rite Aid is offering $10 off $40+ with this printable coupon presented in store!More
10 used today - Expires 12/12/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free COVID-19 Testing

Rite Aid is offering free COVID-19 testing at select locations for anyone age 13 or over.More
In-Store

Current Rite Aid Photo In-Store Offers

Save money on Rite Aid photos, including photo cards, photo books, prints, gifts, canvas, phone cases and more. New Rite Aid Photo Coupon deals are available every week so check back. The online photo center is not currently available, check back soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out in-store photo offers.More
1 used today - 4 comments
10% OFF
Sale
Up to 10% Off Select Rite Aid Brand Products

Expires 12/12/20
10% OFF
Sale
Up to 10% Off Top Brands in Skin Care and Hair

1 used today - Expires 12/12/20
Sale
Up to 35% Nature Made, GNC, and More

Expires 12/12/20
25% OFF
Sale
Up to 25% Off Rimmel, Revlon, and More

Expires 12/12/20
Sale

Online only Deals & Savings

Check out these deals that are exclusively online! Save on Rite Aid Brand, Baby, Kids & Mom, Diet & Fitness, Electronics & Office, Beauty & more!More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Free Shipping On $34.99+

-OR- Flat rate shipping for $5.49 on orders under $34.99.More
25% OFF
Sale
20% Off First Wednesday of Every Month (Seniors)

Become a Member of wellness65+ To Get 20% Off the First Wednesday of each Month & a Free Personalized Pharmacist Consultation.

Note: Exclusive for Senior CitizensMore
1 comment

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation is one of the nation's leading drugstore chains. They offer a wide variety of products and services and can take care of everything from pharmacy to photo printing needs. Save $5 off $25 with Rite Aid coupons & promo codes and save on the essentials with discounts on groceries too.

You can find in-store and online photo deals here, too. Get discounts on your next photo gift and save on passports. If the online photo center is down, there are always printables to use in-store.

Find the best Rite Aid sales and deals here, as this page is updated frequently. Save anywhere from $5 to $15 off your order, or get percentage discounts of up to 50% off! Check back often for the latest offers.