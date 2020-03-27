Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Office Depot Office Max

Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk + Ships Free
FREE SHIPPING
$179.99 $319.99
Apr 15, 2020
Get this Realspace Magellan L-Shaped Desk over at Office Depot Office Max for just $179.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
Durable leatherette inlay offers generous work and display space 3 box drawers offer space for supplies and filesIncluded slide-out tray for keyboard Espresso L-shaped desk houses your computer and other essentialsClosed-door cabinet for your CPU tower or larger work suppliesAssembly requiredWidth: 58 3/4 in; Height: 30 in. Received 4+ stars from over 1,100 reviews!

Free Shipping home office furniture desk Office Furniture Office Depot office desks
💬 7  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Mar 27, 2020
Updated
AnnYosh
AnnYosh (L5)
Jun 10, 2019
Price drop $189.99
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Nov 23, 2018
Price Drop
Yuelike
Yuelike (L1)
Jul 05, 2017
this desk fit in my room well, want one.
tr1plication
tr1plication (Mod)
Jun 23, 2017
Back again!
Acarone
Acarone (Mod)
Dec 31, 2013
price drop, thanks!
zoneric
zoneric (L5)
Dec 17, 2012
it's a great desk. I like the L-shaped ones because you can place them in corners.
