Home Coupons Stores Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

rue21 Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to download the Dealsplus Chrome extension
Coupon of the Day
$20 OFF
Code

Extra $20 Off Every $40 You Spend

Receive an extra $20 off every $40 you spend! Valid on both full-price and sale items. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $50.

Note: Exclusions may apply.More
Get Coupon Code
5 used today - Expires 9/8/21
15% OFF
Code

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase

Get an extra 15% off your entire purchase from Rue21! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $50.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
4 used today
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Clearance

Get Deal
OFFERS
Sale

Official Rue21 Deals & Coupons

This coupon links to Rue21's official page for current & upcoming promotions. Save with BOGO offers, student discounts & more!

Other Ways to Save Money:

Don't forget to subscribe to DealsPlus email alerts to get notified when exclusive coupons become available!More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $50+

Rue21 offers free shipping to your home for $50+ orders. Free shipping to your local stores on orders of $30 or more.

How In-Store Pick Up Works:
  • Find your favorite styles & click the Buy Online, Pick up In-Store option on the product page or at checkout.
  • Let them know who's coming to pick it up & they'll send you an email when your order is ready.
  • Head to the store & let an associate know you're there to grab your new items.
More
Get Deal
1 comment
15% OFF
Sale

Give 15% Off & Get 20% OffㅣRefer a Friend

Give friends 15% off their first order, and you'll get 20% off when they make a purchase.

Offer valid only for new customers with minimum purchase of $50.More
Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

10 Points for Every $1 Spent | Rue Rewards

Join the Rue 21 free rewards program & earn 10 points for every $1 you spend.

How It Works:
  • Sign up online
  • Earn 10 points for every $1 you spend
  • Redeem a $5 reward for every 750 points, get exclusive member offers and a special birthday gift

You can also earn points by doing things other than shopping! Earn 50 points when you complete your profile and enter your birthday.More
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

Extra 15% Off Entire Purchase | Email & Text Sign Up

Scroll to the bottom of the homepage and sign up for their email.More
Get Deal
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Student Discount

Unlock 15% student discount at rue21 with Student Beans.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

6.0% Cashback
6.0% Cashback
3.0% Cashback
14.0% Cashback
3.0% Cashback
3.0% Cashback
3.0% Cashback
4.0% Cashback

Popular Stores

6.0% Cashback
Up to 10.0% Cashback
6.0% Cashback
8.0% Cashback
18.0% Cashback
rue21 FAQ
What are the best coupons?
DealsPlus will send you the best of the best coupons or you can easily spot what's on sale on Rue 21's homepage. Offers range from 30-75% off sitewide. They offer many tiered coupons where the more you buy, the higher your percentage off will be. Sometimes, they have sitewide coupons but those tend to be rare. For those who prefer to shop in-store we keep all available printable coupons on this page so check back often.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
  • 15% off student discount
  • $10 off coupon when you refer a friend


At this time, Rue21 does not offer teacher, military, or email sign up discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Rue21 offers free shipping to your home for $50+ orders. Get free shipping to your local stores on orders of $30 or more.
What is their return policy?
The return policy has been extended due to COVID-19 and will be accepted (in original condition) within 60 days for a full refund if accompanied with the original receipt. There is no time limit on exchanges. Returns are accepted on all merchandise, including jewelry, fragrances, accessories, and lingerie. Swimwear is not returnable without the hygienic liner intact and the original tickets attached.
What perks do rewards members get?
  • 10 points for every $1 spent
  • Redeem a $5 reward for every 750 points
  • Exclusive member offers
  • Special birthday gift
    • Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Yes! Click the Buy Online, Pick up In-Store option on the product page or at checkout.