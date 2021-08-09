DealsPlus will send you the best of the best coupons or you can easily spot what's on sale on Rue 21's homepage. Offers range from 30-75% off sitewide. They offer many tiered coupons where the more you buy, the higher your percentage off will be. Sometimes, they have sitewide coupons but those tend to be rare. For those who prefer to shop in-store we keep all available printable coupons on this page so check back often.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
15% off student discount
$10 off coupon when you refer a friend
At this time, Rue21 does not offer teacher, military, or email sign up discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Rue21 offers free shipping to your home for $50+ orders. Get free shipping to your local stores on orders of $30 or more.
What is their return policy?
The return policy has been extended due to COVID-19 and will be accepted (in original condition) within 60 days for a full refund if accompanied with the original receipt. There is no time limit on exchanges. Returns are accepted on all merchandise, including jewelry, fragrances, accessories, and lingerie. Swimwear is not returnable without the hygienic liner intact and the original tickets attached.
What perks do rewards members get?
10 points for every $1 spent
Redeem a $5 reward for every 750 points
Exclusive member offers
Special birthday gift
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Click the Buy Online, Pick up In-Store option on the product page or at checkout.