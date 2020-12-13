Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Saks Fifth Avenue Coupon Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
$50 OFF
Code

$50 Off Every $200 Spent

Get Coupon Code
2 used today - Expires 12/13/20
10% OFF
Sale

10% Off Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Saks Fifth Avenue email alerts and get a coupon for an extra 10% off your next online purchase!

Offer Details:
  • Offer will arrive via email approximately 24 hours from submission.
  • Valid on first-time email address submissions only.
  • You will receive a unique promo code for one-time use.
  • Offer is valid at Saksfifthavenue.com only.
  • Offer excludes gift card purchases, corporate gift purchases, gift wrap, taxes, and shipping.

Other Ways to Save Money:
Get Deal
7 used today - 1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping (No Minimum)

Saks Fifth Avenue is offering free shipping with no minimum when you use this promo code at online checkout!

Note:
  • Free shipping is not valid on Hawaii or international shipments.
  • Free shipping may be used for multiple addresses.
  • Offer excludes Rush, Next Business Day or Saturday delivery orders.More
Get Coupon Code
5 used today - 2 comments
60% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Up to 60% Off Saks Designer Sale

New Brands Added! Saks Designer Sale Up to 60% Off including Burberry, Valentino, Brunello Cucinelli and more.More
Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 12/25/20
Code
Coupon verified!

Up To a $2,000 Gift Card with Jewelry Purchases

Offer Details:
  • $1,000 Gift Card with $5,000 Jewelry purchase
  • $1,500 Gift Card with $7,500 Jewelry purchase
  • $2,000 Saks Gift Card with $10,000+ Jewelry purchaseMore
    • Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - Expires 12/24/20
    10% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    10% Off First Day Purchases | SaksFirst Store Card

    Apply for the SaksFirst Credit Card and receive 10% off your fist day purchases at Saks and Saks Off 5th.

    SaksFirst Rewards Program Perks:
    • Earn 2-6 points per dollar (Depending on member status)
    • Get a free $25 gift card with every 2,500 points earned.
    • Get exclusive access to members-only offers, events, and special experiences.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    FREE W/P
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Gifts with Beauty or Fragrance Purchase

    Explore special beauty offers exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue! You can get free samples and gifts from Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Clinique, and more with a minimum purchase of beauty or fragrance.

    Click on your desired free gift and find the promo code associated with it plus any information on minimum purchase requirements. Then add the promo code during checkout to redeem your offer.    More
    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Totally Christian Louboutin Red Holiday Snow Globe with Any Loubiworld Fragrance Purchase

    Inspired by the Loubirouge fragrance cap and the iconic Christian Louboutin stiletto.More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - Expires 1/31/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 7-Piece Gift Set with Any $50 Estee Lauder Purchase

    ($150 Value)More
    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today - Expires 12/14/20
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Full-SIze Advanced Night Repair Intense Reset Concentrate with Any $100 Estee Lauder Purchase

    ($82 Value)More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 12/14/20
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Handbags On Sale

    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    2020 Holiday Gift Guide

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/25/20
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Repair Oil By Cle De Peau Beaute with Any $300 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 1/30/21
    70% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 70% Off Sale Items + Free Shipping

    Saks 5th Ave is offering up to 70% off 10,000+ items within their sale section! Save on Women's Apparel, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry & Accessories, Beauty, Men, Kids, Home, & Gifts. Free shipping on any order when you use promo code FREESHIP at online checkout.

    NOTE: Items purchases at 60-70% off original prices may not be returned.    More
    Get Deal
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Full-Size Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex with Any $150 Estee Lauder Purchase

    (worth $64) No Promo code is needed to redeem this offer; your gift will automatically be added to your cart at checkout when the qualifier is met.More
    Get Deal
    Expires 12/14/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free a Bia Holiday Soap with Any Codex Beauty Purchase

    Get Deal
    Expires 12/29/20
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 5-Piece Skincare Gift Set with Any $400 Guerlain Purchase

    ($144 Value)More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 1/2/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free 8-Piece Sisley Tapestry Triangle Pouch with Any $350 Sisley-Paris Purchase

    Get Deal
    Expires 1/30/21

    Related Stores

    421,522 subscribers
    37,342 subscribers
    173,589 subscribers
    143,849 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    422,348 subscribers
    176,974 subscribers
    476,558 subscribers
    138,052 subscribers

    About Saks Fifth Avenue

    Here are the most current Saks Fifth Avenue coupon codes and promotions for December 2020. Whether you're shopping for a new designer handbag, brand name apparel, dress shoes, beauty products or home decor, you can save anywhere from 10% to 70% off! These offers are updated daily, so check back often to get the latest Saks Fifth Avenue coupons at DealsPlus.

    How to Use a Saks Fifth Avenue Coupon Code Online

    1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Click â€œSaks Bagâ€ on the top right corner.
      saksfifthavenue

    3. When the shopping bag panel opens, click â€œView My Bag.â€
      saksfifthavenue

    4. Enter your code into the box that says â€œPromo Code(s)â€ and click â€œApply.â€
      saksfifthavenue

    5. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.saksfifthavenue


    What Are The Best Saks Coupons and Sales?

    Shoppers can typically find savings from 40-60% off when Saks host their Designer Sale featuring top brands like Tori Burch, Givenchy, Kate Spade, Zac Posen and more. See all brands available at Saks. Be sure to look at the very top page at saksfifthavenue.com to find free shipping coupon codes. Saks sometimes roll out a free rush shipping code, so don't miss out on getting your items faster! Shoppers can scan their sale page for all current promotional offers where items are discounted a minimum of 10% off to as high as 70% off or more. Simply check back through this DealsPlus page and find additional coupon discount to knock up to $50 off your total purchase.

    Shoppers can also save by opting in to their email alerts. Saks usually sends out a 10% off or other coupon offer upon sign up.

    What Are Some Popular Sale Events at Saks?

    One of the most popular sale event at Saks is their Friends and Family sale where Saks usually offer an extra 30-40% off site wide on regular price and sale or clearance styles. Shoppers do need a coupon code to obtain the additional discount and DealsPlus staff works to keep shoppers updated on any fresh coupon codes that Saks introduce.