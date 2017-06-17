Saks 5th Ave is offering up to 70% off 10,000+ items within their sale section! Save on Women's Apparel, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry & Accessories, Beauty, Men, Kids, Home, & Gifts. Free shipping on any order when you use promo code FREESHIP at online checkout.
NOTE: Items purchases at 60-70% off original prices may not be returned.More
Some of the best coupons are Gift Card offers from Saks - spend a specific amount and get gift cards worth up to $1200 or more to spend later! Every so often they will offer a sitewide coupon for an extra 10% off your entire purchase or dollar off coupons with a minimum purchase. One of the best ways to save is during their Friends and Family sale where you can get 20-25% off across all categories. Look out for their Designer Sales where you can fins items for up to 75% off!
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Get a 10% off when you sign up for the email newsletter.
Get tons of free gifts with your beauty or fragrance purchase.
Free shipping on every order With promo code FREESHIP
Currently, Saks does not offer student, teacher, military or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Get free shipping on every order with promo code FREESHIP
What is their return policy?
Returns are eligible for a full refund if returned within 30 days with a receipt and in saleable condition. To ensure your item is covered by their free return policy, returns must be initiated within 14 days of the ship date. Returns initiated after 14 days will have a $9.95 return charge deducted from your refund. You cannot exchange, replace or credit gourmet, monogrammed or personalized items.
What perks do cardholders get?
Get approved the SaksFirst Credit Card and receive 10% off your fist day purchases at Saks and Saks Off 5th! Plus:
Earn 2-6 points per dollar (Depending on member status)
Get a free $25 gift card with every 2,500 points earned
Get exclusive access to members-only offers, events, and special experiences
Free Basic Alterations
Free Rush Shipping (Platinum members)
Does Saks have rewards program?
Unfortunately, in order to become a SaksFirst Member you must be a SaksFist credit cardholder.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Curbside pickup and returns are available at select locations.