$35 OFF
Up To $175 Off Your Online Order + Free Shipping

Get up to $175 your order of Saks Fifth Aveneue! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Shipping is free on every order.


  • $35 Off $175
  • $75 Off $350
  • $175 Off $700

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    16 used today - Expires 7/13/21
    10% OFF
    Extra 10% Off Your Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for Saks Fifth Avenue email alerts and get a coupon for an extra 10% off your next online purchase!

    • Offer will arrive via email approximately 24 hours from submission.
    • Valid on first-time email address submissions only.
    • You will receive a unique promo code for one-time use.
    • Offer is valid at Saksfifthavenue.com only.
    • Offer excludes gift card purchases, corporate gift purchases, gift wrap, taxes, and shipping.

    10% OFF
    10% Off First Day Purchases | SaksFirst Store Card

    Apply for the SaksFirst Credit Card and receive 10% off your fist day purchases at Saks and Saks Off 5th.

    SaksFirst Rewards Program Perks:
    • Earn 2-6 points per dollar (Depending on member status)
    • Get a free $25 gift card with every 2,500 points earned
    • Get exclusive access to members-only offers, events, and special experiences
    • Free Basic Alterations
    • Free Rush Shipping (Platinum members)More
    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Designer Sale + Free Shipping

    Note: Exclusions Apply.More
    1 used today - Expires 7/18/21
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On Every Order (No Minimum)

    Saks Fifth Avenue offers free shipping with no minimum on every purchase! No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout.

    • Free shipping is not valid on Hawaii or international shipments.
    • Free shipping may be used for multiple addresses.
    • Offer excludes Rush, Next Business Day or Saturday delivery orders.More
    2 comments
    3 For $39 Wacoal Panties

    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Sale Items + Free Shipping

    Saks 5th Ave is offering up to 70% off 10,000+ items within their sale section! Save on Women's Apparel, Shoes, Handbags, Jewelry & Accessories, Beauty, Men, Kids, Home, & Gifts. Free shipping on any order when you use promo code FREESHIP at online checkout.

    NOTE: Items purchases at 60-70% off original prices may not be returned.    More
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Handbags On Sale

    FREE W/P
    Free Gifts with Beauty or Fragrance Purchase

    Explore special beauty offers exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue! You can get free samples and gifts from Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder, Clinique, and more with a minimum purchase of beauty or fragrance.

    Click on your desired free gift and find the promo code associated with it plus any information on minimum purchase requirements. Then add the promo code during checkout to redeem your offer.    More
    Saks Fifth Avenue FAQ
    What are the best Saks Fifth Avenue coupons?
    Some of the best coupons are Gift Card offers from Saks - spend a specific amount and get gift cards worth up to $1200 or more to spend later! Every so often they will offer a sitewide coupon for an extra 10% off your entire purchase or dollar off coupons with a minimum purchase. One of the best ways to save is during their Friends and Family sale where you can get 20-25% off across all categories. Look out for their Designer Sales where you can fins items for up to 75% off!
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    • Get a 10% off when you sign up for the email newsletter.
    • Get tons of free gifts with your beauty or fragrance purchase.
    • Free shipping on every order With promo code FREESHIP


    Currently, Saks does not offer student, teacher, military or refer a friend discounts.
    How do I get free shipping?
    Get free shipping on every order with promo code FREESHIP
    What is their return policy?
    Returns are eligible for a full refund if returned within 30 days with a receipt and in saleable condition. To ensure your item is covered by their free return policy, returns must be initiated within 14 days of the ship date. Returns initiated after 14 days will have a $9.95 return charge deducted from your refund. You cannot exchange, replace or credit gourmet, monogrammed or personalized items.
    What perks do cardholders get?
    Get approved the SaksFirst Credit Card and receive 10% off your fist day purchases at Saks and Saks Off 5th!

    Plus:
    • Earn 2-6 points per dollar (Depending on member status)
    • Get a free $25 gift card with every 2,500 points earned
    • Get exclusive access to members-only offers, events, and special experiences
    • Free Basic Alterations
    • Free Rush Shipping (Platinum members)
    Does Saks have rewards program?
    Unfortunately, in order to become a SaksFirst Member you must be a SaksFist credit cardholder.
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Curbside pickup and returns are available at select locations.