Sams Club Coupon Codes & Printable Coupons 2021

Join for $45 and Get a $45 Coupon

Join Sam's Club for $45 and get $45 in Savings.

  1. Enter your email to get your promo code & they'll send it to you right away.
  2. Check your email for a link to join. or visit your nearest club.
  3. Redeem your $45 gift card in club.
    After joining, head to your club's Membership Desk.
Over $4,500 in February Instant Savings

Sam's Club is offering over $4,500 in Instant Savings and exclusive offers! Get discounts on groceries, tech accessories, electronics, home items and more. plus, lots of members-only low prices.

Get contact-free delivery in as little as 2 hours, plus your first delivery is free!
Expires 2/21/21
Up to $1,000 Off Presidents' Day Event

Sam's Club is having a Presidents' Day Event with savings of up to $1,000! Plus members get free shipping.
9 used today - Expires 2/24/21
Join for $45, Get a $45 Gift Card

Join Sam's Club for $45 and get $45 gift card.
Expires 2/28/21
Valentine's Day Shop

Browse the Valentine's Day Shop at Sam's Club! Get savings on jewelry, flowers, gift baskets and more!
3 used today - Expires 2/14/21
Homegating Savings

Are your ready for Game Day? Sam's Club is offering Homegating Savings where you can shop groceries, appliances, sports fans hop and more!
Shocking Values

Sam's Club is offering Shocking Values on new items every day! Shipping is fre for Plus members.
Member's Mark Savings

Sam's Club is offering Member's Mark Savings on groceries, furniture, apparel and more. Plus member get free shipping.
Free Flu Shots With Most Insurance

Sam's Club is now offering flu shots for a $0 copay with most insurance coverage!

Available Vaccinations:
  • Flu
  • Pneumonia
  • Shingles
  • HPV
  • Hepatitis A
  • Hepatitis
  • Td
  • Tdap
  • Meningitis
    Free $5 Sam's Club EGift Card w/ $25+ Pepsi Item Purchase

    Get a $5 Sam's Club eGift Card when you spend $25+ on eligible Pepsi items.
    Expires 2/7/21
    Up to 50% Off Clearance Sale

    Official Sam's Club Weekly Promotions

    At Sam's Club, it is very rare to find coupons, but you can find weekly promotions including baby & kids, business savings, electronics, grocery, and more! No promo code is required because prices are as marked.
    Discounted Sam's Club Gift Cards

    Another great way to save money at Sam's Club is by shopping their huge selection of discounted gift cards. Their popular categories include casual dining, entertainment, treats, fine dining, and movie theaters!

    Note: The availability of gift cards may vary. So it's definitely worth checking back to find the biggest markdowns. You can shop online eGift Cards or physical gift cards, which can be found in-clubs.

    Notable Discounted Gift Cards:
    Up to 50% Off Travel & Entertainment

    Free $30 Credit + 5% Back In Cash Rewards | Sam's Club Mastercard

    Plus members can earn up to 5% back in Cash Rewards with the Sam's Club Mastercard! Plus, get a free $30 statement credit when you open a new account and make $30 in purchases at Sam's Club within 30 days.

    Apply here.
    2% Back + Free Shipping + Extra Savings for Plus Members

    Become a Sam's Plus member and get:

  • 2% back on qualifying purchases - up to $500/year
  • Free Shipping on most items
  • Instant Savings: Extra offers on top of already low member prices
  • 5 free prescriptions, plus over 600 generics for $10 or less
  • Pay less at the pump with member-exclusive prices at select locations.
  • Get 20% off a complete pair of eyeglasses and enjoy free shipping on contact lenses.
  • Early Shopping
    Shop For Your Business Savings

    Save on tech, supplies and more for work!
    Samsung Big Game Savings

    Sam's Club is offering deals on Samsung TVs so you can watch the Big Game in style!
    Limited Time! Free Curbside Pickup for All Club Members

    Spring Home Refresh Savings

    Shop furniture, bedding and more at Sam's Club Spring Home Refresh Savings
    event!
    Up to $1,080 In Mobile Savings

    Includes iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices with AT&T.
    Up to $80 Off Tire Coupons

    Save up to $80 off a set of 4 tires. A new brand is added each week to this offer! Choose from top-rated tires like Michelin, Goodyear, Pirelli, and BFGoodrich with free lifetime tire balance, rotation, and flat repair, as well as waste tire disposal, road hazard protection, and 24-hour emergency roadside tire service.

    See a better all-in price elsewhere? Cash in on Sam's Club price match guarantee on all tires.
    1 used today - 1 comment
    Up to 20% Off Home Appliances & More

    1 used today - Expires 3/20/21
    Fall Home Collection

    Shop home items, major appliances, outdoor fun and more!
    Major Appliance Sale

    Plus, get free delivery, installation, and 2-year warranty.
    50 Free 4x6 Photo Prints (New Customers)

    Create a Sam's Club Photo account and get 50 free 4x6 for free! Your free print coupon will be sent to the email address you sign up with.
    Up to 25% Off Gift Cards

    Click through and get up to 25% discount on gift cards
    Instant Savings, In-Store Coupons & Deals (Mobile App)

    Download the app for free to access today's deals of the day, this month's instant savings via the weekly ad/coupon book, and more offers.
    Up to $200 Off Patio Sets

    Up to 45% Off Lift Tickets

    Save up to 45% off lift tickets during the 2019/2020 ski season with Sam's Club travel.
    Tech Savings

    10% Discount Every Home Installation

    -A/C Services, Flooring, Windows & More
    -Member exclusive
    About Sams Club

    Sam's Club is a leading wholesale retailer carrying stellar deals and promotional prices on quality, name-brand merchandise. With a vast online shopping site and over 600 locations throughout the country, you can find numerous discounts by checking out the best online coupon codes and in-store printable coupons found here by the DealsPlus community.

    Sam's Club aims to help the busy consumer save whether it's for the home or office and offers Club benefits and credit card rewards to loyal members for further benefits. As a one-stop shop for all in need of travel, photo, pharmacy, tires, pets and grocery deals, new offers can be found every week by checking out the membership coupon book, their version of the weekly ad. Sam's Club hours may vary across their many location so visit their Club Locator page to find out what Sam's Club hours are like at your local store.

    How to save the most money with Sam's Club coupons and discounts:

    There are many ways to save!
    • Open a Sam's Club credit card: frequent shoppers with Sam's Club Mastercard earns cashbacks on gas, dining & travel and other purchases plus, shoppers opening a new account receives $20 statement credit. There are 2 Sam's Club Credit Cards to choose from depending on shoppers needs:
      • Sam's Club MasterCard
      • Sam's Club Business MasterCard
      • Both have no annual fee, doubles as your membership card and are accepted at all Sam's Club & Walmart

    • Get a discounted Sam's Club membership: Sam's Club has 3 membership options with each tailored to shopper needs. We recommend shoppers get the Sam's Business membership which is the same price as regular Sam's membership but shoppers can include add-on memberships up to 8 and receive additional discounts on pharmacy and optical! Sam's Club membership also include:
      • Sam's Club Tires - tires installation services include 24-hour roadside emergency service, road hazard protection, lifetime tire balance, rotation and flat repair from big tire brands like Good Year, Michelin, Firelli and more! Sam's Club Tires also offers monthly promotional instant savings up to $60 or more for members that you can find on their page.
      • Sam's Club Photo Services - new accounts get 50 free 4x6 prints and services include 1-hour photo, classic photo and stationary services, quality frames, calendar, weddings and much more.
      • Sam's Club Pharmacy & Optical: Sam's Club also has a great pharmacy and optical program for members with their Extra Value Drug List with generics at $4 per month or $40 off prescription eyeglasses for members plus a bonus of 1-year supply of contact lenses.
      • Military & Collegiate Sam's Club Membership: perhaps lesser known are Sam'c Club exclusive membership for active and retired military personnel (and their spouses) and college students. New military or college membership get a free $15 gift card when they open a new membership!

    • Subscribe to Sam's Club coupon alerts via DealsPlus: it's the easiest way to find out what sales are launching, regardless of what time of year it is. Whether it's a major shopping holiday, there's a big sale event starting, or Sam's Club has posted their latest Instant Savings Coupon Book, you'll be alerted of the absolute best offers so you never miss an offer.
    • Sam's Club Black Friday: get in the know for Sam's Club Black Friday 2021 by visiting their Journalist Center for press releases and be the first to check out what they're offering for this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales!

