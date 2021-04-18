Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
$45 OFF
Sale

$45 Off $45 Membership Coupon

Join as a new Sam’s Club member and get $45 off an in club purchase of $45 or more within your first 60 days.

Note: Offer is loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of joining. Offer must be redeemed in one single transaction at your local club and on a register with a cashier or at self-checkout. Offer cannot be used on SamsClub.com, with Scan & Go or with Curbside Pickup. Exclusions apply.More
2 used today - 2 comments
$4700 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Over $4,700 Off Spring Online Savings Event

Now through 4/18, Sam's Club is offering a Spring Online Savings Event with over $4,700 in offers you don't wanna miss. Save on electronics, home, grocery, mattresses, outdoors, toys, jewelry & more! Plus , get free shipping on most items!

Also shop Members-Only Low Prices during their Spring Sale!More
10 used today - Expires 4/18/21
Sale
Coupon verified!

Shocking Values

Sam's Club is offering Shocking Values on new items every day! Shipping is fre for Plus members.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Member's Mark Savings

Sam's Club is offering Member's Mark Savings on groceries, furniture, apparel and more. Plus member get free shipping.More
FREE
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Flu Shots With Most Insurance

Sam's Club is now offering flu shots for a $0 copay with most insurance coverage!

Available Vaccinations:
  • Flu
  • Pneumonia
  • Shingles
  • HPV
  • Hepatitis A
  • Hepatitis
  • Td
  • Tdap
  • MeningitisMore
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Clearance Sale

    Sale

    Official Sam's Club Weekly Promotions

    At Sam's Club, it is very rare to find coupons, but you can find weekly promotions including baby & kids, business savings, electronics, grocery, and more! No promo code is required because prices are as marked.More
    Sale

    Discounted Sam's Club Gift Cards

    Another great way to save money at Sam's Club is by shopping their huge selection of discounted gift cards. Their popular categories include casual dining, entertainment, treats, fine dining, and movie theaters!

    Note: The availability of gift cards may vary. So it's definitely worth checking back to find the biggest markdowns. You can shop online eGift Cards or physical gift cards, which can be found in-clubs.

    Notable Discounted Gift Cards:
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Travel & Entertainment

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Outdoor & Patio Savings

    Shop for patio furniture, lighting, grilling appliances and more at Sam's Club! Plus members get free shipping.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Mother's Day Savings

    Shop Mother's Day Savings at Sam's Club! You'll find gift baskets, jewelry, beauty items and more! Plus members get free shipping.More
    Expires 5/9/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Thousands Off Next Car + Free Year of Pandora Plus

    Sam's Club is offering up to thousands off your next car plus a free first year of Pandora Plus when you buy and report your car purchase from a TrueCar Certified Dealer.More
    Expires 5/27/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $30 Credit + 5% Back In Cash Rewards | Sam's Club Mastercard

    Plus members can earn up to 5% back in Cash Rewards with the Sam's Club Mastercard! Plus, get a free $30 statement credit when you open a new account and make $30 in purchases at Sam's Club within 30 days.

    Apply here.    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    2% Back + Free Shipping + Extra Savings for Plus Members

    Become a Sam's Plus member and get:

  • 2% back on qualifying purchases - up to $500/year
  • Free Shipping on most items
  • Instant Savings: Extra offers on top of already low member prices
  • 5 free prescriptions, plus over 600 generics for $10 or less
  • Pay less at the pump with member-exclusive prices at select locations.
  • Get 20% off a complete pair of eyeglasses and enjoy free shipping on contact lenses.
  • Early ShoppingMore
    Sale

    Shop For Your Business Savings

    Save on tech, supplies and more for work!More
    Sale

    Samsung Big Game Savings

    Sam's Club is offering deals on Samsung TVs so you can watch the Big Game in style!More
    2 used today
    OFFER
    Sale

    Limited Time! Free Curbside Pickup for All Club Members

    1 comment
    Sale

    Spring Home Refresh Savings

    Shop furniture, bedding and more at Sam's Club Spring Home Refresh Savings
    event!    More
    $4,700 OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to $4,700 Off Spring Online Savings Event

    Sam's Club is having a Spring Online Savings Event with discounts of up to $4,700! Plus members get free shipping.More
    1 used today - 1 comment - Expires 4/18/21
    Sale

    Up to $1,080 In Mobile Savings

    Includes iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices with AT&T.More
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Now Live! Spring Online Savings Event

    1 used today - Expires 4/18/21
    SALE
    Sale

    Homegating Savings

    Are your ready for Game Day? Sam's Club is offering Homegating Savings where you can shop groceries, appliances, sports fans hop and more!More
    $80 OFF
    Sale

    Up to $80 Off Tire Coupons

    Save up to $80 off a set of 4 tires. A new brand is added each week to this offer! Choose from top-rated tires like Michelin, Goodyear, Pirelli, and BFGoodrich with free lifetime tire balance, rotation, and flat repair, as well as waste tire disposal, road hazard protection, and 24-hour emergency roadside tire service.

    See a better all-in price elsewhere? Cash in on Sam's Club price match guarantee on all tires.    More
    1 used today - 1 comment
    Sale

    Fall Home Collection

    Shop home items, major appliances, outdoor fun and more!More
    Sale

    Major Appliance Sale

    Plus, get free delivery, installation, and 2-year warranty.More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    50 Free 4x6 Photo Prints (New Customers)

    Create a Sam's Club Photo account and get 50 free 4x6 for free! Your free print coupon will be sent to the email address you sign up with.More
    25% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Gift Cards

    Click through and get up to 25% discount on gift cardsMore
    OFFERS
    Sale

    Instant Savings, In-Store Coupons & Deals (Mobile App)

    Download the app for free to access today's deals of the day, this month's instant savings via the weekly ad/coupon book, and more offers.More
    45% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 45% Off Lift Tickets

    Save up to 45% off lift tickets during the 2019/2020 ski season with Sam's Club travel.More
    Sale

    Tech Savings

    Sale

    Shop Home and Appliances At Sam's Club!

    Sale

    Shop Household Essentials At Sam's Club!

    Sale

    Shop Toys and Games At Sam's Club!

    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Discount Every Home Installation

    -A/C Services, Flooring, Windows & More
    -Member exclusive    More
    Sams Club FAQ
    What is this brand about?
    Sam's Club is a wholesale retailer offering competitive prices on name-brand merchandise and services. Shop for groceries, home goods, pet supplies, tires, photo, pharmacy, travel and more. The retailer maintains some of the lowest prices and stocks only the most in-demand products for consumers. Members enjoy exclusive savings in stores and online.
    What are the best offers and coupons?
    One of the most pouplar offers at Sam's Club is the Join for $45, Get $45 deal. This promotion comes around occasionally and is like scoring a free annual membership! Become a Plus member for $100 a year to unlock free shipping on all orders, Cash Rewards, Optical Center discounts and more.



    Other notable offers include monthly Instant Savings, which can give up to thousands of dollars in discounts. Sam's Club rarely offers coupons and promo codes, but you can save with flash sales, Shocking Values and seasonal/holiday sales.
    Is there free shipping?
    Shipping is free on most items for Plus members. Everyone can take advantage of the free curbside or store pickup service available.



    Most items are are able to be returned with the exception of certain items, such as food and drink. Items purchased online can be returned in club, but any items bought in store must be returned to a physical locaton.
    Is there a rewards program?
    To receive optimal savings at Sam's Club, become a member. The retailer offers two forms of membership, Club for $45 per year and Plus for $100 per year. Plus members get free shipping on all orders, 2% back in Cash Rewards and early shopping opportunities.



    Plus members can enjoy even more perks with the Sam's Club Mastercard and earn up to 5% back on purchases.
    Is there a special email or text signup offer?
    You can join the emailing list for free to receive updates on the latest events, special offers, new items and more. Plus, download the Sam's Club Scan & Go app to pay from you phone to skip checkout lines, keep a record of most frequently purchased items and check status on pickup orders.

