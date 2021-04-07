Join as a new Sam’s Club member and get $45 off an in club purchase of $45 or more within your first 60 days.
Note: Offer is loaded onto new membership account within 72 hours of joining. Offer must be redeemed in one single transaction at your local club and on a register with a cashier or at self-checkout. Offer cannot be used on SamsClub.com, with Scan & Go or with Curbside Pickup. Exclusions apply.More
At Sam's Club, it is very rare to find coupons, but you can find weekly promotions including baby & kids, business savings, electronics, grocery, and more! No promo code is required because prices are as marked.More
Another great way to save money at Sam's Club is by shopping their huge selection of discounted gift cards. Their popular categories include casual dining, entertainment, treats, fine dining, and movie theaters!
Note: The availability of gift cards may vary. So it's definitely worth checking back to find the biggest markdowns. You can shop online eGift Cards or physical gift cards, which can be found in-clubs.
Plus members can earn up to 5% back in Cash Rewards with the Sam's Club Mastercard! Plus, get a free $30 statement credit when you open a new account and make $30 in purchases at Sam's Club within 30 days.
Sam’s Club offers the COVID-19 vaccine whether you’re a member or not, at no cost to you*. Availability and eligibility depend on your state. If eligible, you can make an appointment to receive the vaccine from our pharmacy. If you’re not a member, you can create a free guest account.
Save up to $80 off a set of 4 tires. A new brand is added each week to this offer! Choose from top-rated tires like Michelin, Goodyear, Pirelli, and BFGoodrich with free lifetime tire balance, rotation, and flat repair, as well as waste tire disposal, road hazard protection, and 24-hour emergency roadside tire service.
See a better all-in price elsewhere? Cash in on Sam's Club price match guarantee on all tires.More
Sam's Club is a wholesale retailer offering competitive prices on name-brand merchandise and services. Shop for groceries, home goods, pet supplies, tires, photo, pharmacy, travel and more. The retailer maintains some of the lowest prices and stocks only the most in-demand products for consumers. Members enjoy exclusive savings in stores and online.
What are the best offers and coupons?
One of the most pouplar offers at Sam's Club is the Join for $45, Get $45 deal. This promotion comes around occasionally and is like scoring a free annual membership! Become a Plus member for $100 a year to unlock free shipping on all orders, Cash Rewards, Optical Center discounts and more.
Other notable offers include monthly Instant Savings, which can give up to thousands of dollars in discounts. Sam's Club rarely offers coupons and promo codes, but you can save with flash sales, Shocking Values and seasonal/holiday sales.
Is there free shipping?
Shipping is free on most items for Plus members. Everyone can take advantage of the free curbside or store pickup service available.
Most items are are able to be returned with the exception of certain items, such as food and drink. Items purchased online can be returned in club, but any items bought in store must be returned to a physical locaton.
Is there a rewards program?
To receive optimal savings at Sam's Club, become a member. The retailer offers two forms of membership, Club for $45 per year and Plus for $100 per year. Plus members get free shipping on all orders, 2% back in Cash Rewards and early shopping opportunities.
Plus members can enjoy even more perks with the Sam's Club Mastercard and earn up to 5% back on purchases.
Is there a special email or text signup offer?
You can join the emailing list for free to receive updates on the latest events, special offers, new items and more. Plus, download the Sam's Club Scan & Go app to pay from you phone to skip checkout lines, keep a record of most frequently purchased items and check status on pickup orders.