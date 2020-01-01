Sign In
10%
OFF
Code
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase | Parent Store
Scholastic is offering an extra 10% off your entire purchase when you shop their parent store. Just enter this coupon code at checkout.
More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
Sale
Holiday Gift Guide 2020
Shop Scholastic's holiday gift guide for the 2020 season!
More
Get Deal
2 used today - Expires 12/25/20
30%
OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off Read-a-palooza
Save up to 30% off during Scholastic's read-a-palooza sale. No coupon code is required, discount automatically applied at checkout.
More
Get Deal
Sale
50 Books for $50
Get Deal
1 comment
70%
OFF
Sale
70% Off Warehouse Sale
Get Deal
25%
OFF
Sale
25% Off Paperbacks
Scholastic is offering 25% off paperbacks at their teacher store. No coupon code is required!
More
Get Deal
30%
OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off Top Activities, Book Sets, and More
Get Deal
30%
OFF
Sale
Up to 30% Off Fall Specials
Get Deal
25%
OFF
Sale
25% Off 750 Books
Get Deal
Sale
25% or More Off Back to School Sale
Get Deal
30%
OFF
Sale
30% Off 25+ Copies
Get Deal
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Free Tote Bag with $100 Purchase
Get Deal
75%
OFF
Sale
Up to 75% Off Clearance Books | Teacher Store
Get Deal
30%
OFF
Sale
30% Off 25+ Copies of The Same Book
Get Deal
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Free Bin with $100 Purchase
Get Deal
44%
OFF
Sale
Up to 44% Off Summer Specials
Get Deal
Sale
Gifts Under $25
Get Deal
Sale
Boxed Sets and Collections Under $30
Get Deal
25%
OFF
Sale
25% Off Paperbacks | Teacher Store
Get Deal
Sale
30 Copies of Books for $30
Get Deal
FREE
GIFT
Sale
Free Daily Planner with $100 Purchase
Get Deal
30%
OFF
Sale
30% Off 25 Copies of The Same Book
Get Deal
20%
OFF
Sale
Extra 20% Off Ready-To-Go Classroom Libraries
Get Deal
1 comment
Sale
Books Under $5
Get Deal
About Scholastic
Shop the Scholastic Store for children's books by age level and subject, educational toys, CDs and DVDs.
