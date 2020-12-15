How to Use a Sears Coupon Code Online Step-By-Step

Add your desired item(s) to the bag.



Find and click the â€œCartâ€ icon located in the top right corner.





Find the â€œCoupon Codeâ€ box, enter your code and click â€œAdd.â€





See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total will reflect discount.



What are the best Sears coupons?

How can I save the most money?

Sears is one of the largest department stores in the nation. With thousands of store locations and online shopping site combining all Sears brands, you can get everything you need for your house, your wardrobe, photo prints, or your car - all in one place. They have great prices on merchandise such as furniture, appliances, home improvement and tools, as well as electronics, apparel, shoes, tires and auto services. Plus, save money on every purchase by using coupons and offers on this page.The best coupons weâ€™ve seen gave discounts of $10 off or more on various categories such as fashion, tools, shoes, photos and portraits, or home items. If youâ€™re looking for Auto coupons, you can save up to 25% off by choosing the best code for your purchase, whether it be for auto services, new tires, brakes, etc. For general purchases, there is always a $5 off $45 coupon that you can use on items sold by Sears!The best time to shop is during seasonal sales such as Black Friday, Cyber Monday or Christmas. But since those only come once a year, Sears Sale & Clearance offers savings of up to 80% off home items, kids toys, electronics, furniture, fashion for men, women, kids or babies, as well as car parts or tools. These are often the cheapest prices youâ€™ll see before theyâ€™re sold out, and you can usually use a promo code along with these items for further discounts.Another way to get great value on a wide variety of products is by shopping the Deal Heist section, where over 250 items are discounted by up to an extra 20% off for one day. From handbags, jewelry and tool sets to major home appliances, laptops or big screen TVs, there are always great finds in this section!If you need new car parts, car servicing or auto accessories, use printable coupons & rebates at Sears Auto locations. You could save up to $500 off, or get up to $100 back on your order or service. Or check out Sears Auto's own online site for up to 50% off sales and coupons online.Lastly, if youâ€™re a Shop Your Way Member youâ€™ll earn 5-25% back in points on every purchase, get no minimum free shipping site wide, plus get access to exclusive coupons & deals online and in store! If you are not a member or are unsure if you want to join, you can sign up for a free 3-month trial.