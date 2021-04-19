Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

"Memorial Day Must-Haves" Savings Event + More Ways to Save
17h ago
Expires : 04/25/21
Shop the Kohl's Memorial Day Must-Haves sale with extra savings on all things to kick-off your summer adventure this year! Shipping is free on orders $75+ or opt for free shipping (on most items) to your local Kohl's store.

More Ways to Save
  • Kohl's Card Holders get ab extra 15-30% off purchase. Details here.
  • At checkout, use promo code: GET15 for an extra 15% off your purchase. Or, use extra 15% off in-store purchase coupon. Some coupon exclusions apply.
  • Save more on a future purchase with Kohl's Rewards.


Notable 'Memorial Day Must-Haves' Savings Categories

kohls Clothing for the Family Outdoor Living dining & entertaining Holidays & Celebrations Memorial Day Sale Memorial Day Patio Furniture & Accessories
💬 3  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
amee22
amee22 (L3)
44m ago
👍
Likes Reply
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
14h ago
👍
Likes Reply
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
16h ago
💕 💕 👍
Likes Reply
