About SeaWorld

SeaWorld is one of the most popular family destinations with three locations in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio. Save at least $10 on your next vacation with discount tickets and annual passes including food and parking discounts. Use today's best SeaWorld promo codes and coupons to save when you purchase tickets online.



How Do I Get Discount Tickets to SeaWorld? Depending on where you want to go, interested visitors can save $10 to $20 off SeaWorld tickets by redeeming discount offers and codes online. Browse this DealsPlus page and be sure to follow the instruction in the description box to get your tickets for sale. We've tracked down various other ways visitors can save, including Veteran discounts, the SeaWorld Fun Card and Annual Passes.



What Other Parks Are There? Other than SeaWorld, the parent company also offers various other parks throughout the United States such as Discovery Cove, Aquatic, Busch Gardens, Adventure Island, Water Country USA, and Sesame Place.



SeaWorld also plays a part in multiple conservation efforts including the Conservation Fund for Wildlife and various park cares programs which includes educational programs and documentaries. Find out more about each program by scrolling over the 'Care' tab at the top of the page from seaworldparks.com.