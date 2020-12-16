How to use a Sephora coupon code (online step-by-step instructions)

Add your desired item(s) to the basket.



Find and click the â€œBasketâ€ icon located in the top right corner.





While viewing your basket, locate the â€œPromotion Codeâ€ box. Enter your code here and click â€œApply.â€





See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total will reflect discount.



What are the best coupons?

How can I save the most money?

Whatâ€™s your beauty fix? A ruby red lipstick, anti-aging cream, or jet black eyeliner? Sephora offers thousands of name brand beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, hair care, fragrance, and nail products to fit every beauty need and style. Get free gifts, free samples, and occasionally, find up to 20% off Sephora coupon codes and exclusive VIB coupons here.While there always at least 20 coupons available at all times, remember that you may only use one coupon code per order. So choose wisely!At any given time, over 20 coupon codes are available for online exclusive free gifts with your purchase, a discount on your entire order, or no minimum free shipping. The absolute best offer weâ€™ve seen is Sephoraâ€™s 20% off coupon code which works on every item site-wide, including sale items.Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may mail a $15 off $50 or 20% off in-store coupon to customers. So be sure to sign up for their mailing list.If youâ€™re a VIB member, there is a 10% Off Coupon Code that is valid at all times. Anyone can get a Free Beauty Insider Membership, where theyâ€™ll earn rewards with every order, get exclusive offers, a free gift on their birthday month, and access to member-only promotions.The best time to shop at Sephora is during their Friends and Family sale, which is when they release a 15-20% off coupon to use on top of hundreds of sale items. If youâ€™re a Beauty Insider, youâ€™ll get to use your coupon a few days earlier than all other customers, which ensures youâ€™ll get the best deals before they run out of stock.Canâ€™t wait for their Friends and Family sale? Check out the sale section for savings of up to 75% off beauty and fragrance at all times, with deals starting at $3. These sales are typically not available in-store! Plus, by shopping online you can stack a coupon code with your purchase.As an added bonus, check out Sephoraâ€™s Weekly Specials for a comprehensive list of free gifts with purchase valued at up to $20 or more. Plus, youâ€™ll always get excellent customer service, thousands of informative product reviews written by real customers, and free return shipping on all orders, which ensures you love every beauty product you buy.