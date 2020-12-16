Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Sephora Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Cyber Sample Bag On $75

Choose 1 of 5 bags filled with samples with your $75+ purchase. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.More
Get Coupon Code
40 used today
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$10 Sephora Favorites Hello! Greatest Beauty Hits + 15% Coupons

A set of six must-have makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance samples from Sephora‘s top brands, plus vouchers for 15% off future full-size purchases. All for just $10 ($32 Value.) Plus, get free shipping on any order with code FREESHIP

This set contains:
  • 0.1 oz/ 3 mL IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara
  • 0.1 oz/ 2.8 g tarte SEA Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask in Strawberry Jelly
  • 0.07 oz/ 2 g bareMinerals Gen Nude Powder Blush in Call My Blush
  • 0.34 oz/ 9.9 g First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask
  • 0.27 oz/ 8 mL Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum
  • 0.03 oz/ 1 mL Sol de Janeiro SOL Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum
  • 15% off vouchers for the full-size versions of everything above to use on a future purchaseMore
Get Deal
49 used today
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Official Sephora Coupons & Weekly Beauty Offers

Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase!

More Ways to Save:
  • Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.
  • Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.
  • Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.
  • Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.
  • Become a Beauty Insider and enjoy perks such as a free birthday gift.
  • Don't forget to add 2 free samples with any purchase in your cart.
  • Plus, use discounted gift cards to save even more!

    *Keep in mind that some codes are only valid for VIB and Rouge members.More
Get Deal
18 used today - 6 comments
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

15% Off First Purchase | Sephora Credit Card

Apply for a Sephora Credit and enjoy all the beautiful benefits! There are twi different types of cards, the Sephora Credit Card or the Sephora Visa Credit Card. With the Sephora Visa Card You'll enjoy all the perks that come with the regular card, plus more!

Credit Card Perks:
  • 15% off first purchase
  • 4% back in rewards (in-store or online)
  • No Annual Fee

Additional Visa Card Perks:
  • 1% back in rewards on purchases made outside Sephora
  • $20 reward for for your first $500 spent outside Sephora within the first 90 days
  • Emergency card replacement & zero liability
  • Auto rental coverage & roadside dispatch
  • Tap to pay

Don't forget, you will also have access to Beauty Insider Benefits. You'll be enrolled when you apply for the The Sephora Credit Card Program. That means access to rewards, gifts, savings, and more!More
Get Deal
18 used today
Code
Coupon verified!

Up to 4x Extra Points (Rewards Members)

Offer Details:
  • 4x the points (Rouge)
  • 3x the points (VIB)
  • 2x the points (Insiders)More
    • Get Coupon Code
    8 used today - 1 comment - Expires 12/16/20
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping (No Minimum)

    Get free shipping on every order when you enter this code at chkcout.More
    Get Coupon Code
    8 used today - Expires 12/31/20
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 2 Pc. Tarte Mini Gift Set On $35 (VIB & Rouge Members)

    Sephora is offering VIB & Rouge members 2 free mini gifts with $35+ purchase when you use promo code at online checkout. Offer valid while supplies last! Free shipping on $50+More
    Get Coupon Code
    3 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 50% Off Sale Items

    Every Wednesday and Friday find your favorite products on sale up to 50% off. Valid online and in store! Beauty begins with your skin! Shop lotions, night cremes, serums, to daytime sunscreens and blemish creams for every type of skin for women and men of all ages.More
    Get Deal
    6 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Dior or Armani Foundation of Choice with $35 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free YSL Skincare On $35

    Choose 1 of 4More
    Get Coupon Code
    3 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation With $35 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    3 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    2 Free Samples with Every Order + Free 3-Day Shipping On $50+

    Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50 plus get 2 free samples with every order. Simply add the 2 free samples at checkout with no promo code required!

  • Standard 3-day shipping is $5.95 for orders under $50.
  • 2 day shipping is $10.95
  • 1 day shipping is $16.95

    Other Ways to Get Free Shipping:
    • Get Deal
    2 used today
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    30 Days of Sephorathon

    A month of major saving, must-have new beauty and so much more!More
    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 1/1/21
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off with Sephora Favorite Value Sets

    Get Deal
    3 used today
    FREE
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Birthday Gift | Rewards Members

    Get a free mini gift set during your birthday month when you sign up for the Sephora Beauty Insider program! You can redeem your free birthday gift in Sephora or Sephora inside JCPenney stores with no purchase is necessary! Simply provide your Beauty Insider email address to redeem.

    You can redeem your free birthday gift two weeks before or after your actual birthday and any time during your birthday month.

    Note: Offers are available while supplies last.

    2020 Birthday Gift Choices:
    • Milk Makeup
    • Sol de Janeiro
    • Briogeo mini set
    • Jo Malone London (VIB & Rouge only)


    VIB and Rouge, you get to pick from any of these four! While supplies last.* Not a Beauty Insider member? Join now >

    NOTE: No purchase necessary for in-store redemptions. A merchandise purchase is required for online redemptions.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today - 2 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free 2-Day Shipping w/ Sephora FLASH Subscription

    Subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 2-day shipping on every order.

    What You Get:
    • Unlimited, FREE 2-Day Shipping on your orders, no minimum purchase required
    • Applies to every order for an entire year (or the duration of your Rouge status)
    • If you qualify for Rouge status, you will have the option to select the FLASH Shipping tier celebration gift to enroll in Sephora FLASH for no additional cost.
    • Need it even faster? Special 1 Day Shipping rate of $5.95

    Restrictions:
    • Hazmat items, including aerosols and alcohol-based products, will ship by Ground.
    • Only available in the contiguous U.S.
    More
    Get Deal
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Bumble & Bumble Volume Texture Spray with $25 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Algenist Peel On $25

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 2-Piece Estee Lauder Gift W/ $35 Purchase (VIB Members)

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    20% OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 20% Off Sale (Starts 12/20)

    Become a Beauty Insider [free] and get an extra 20% off sale from December 20th- January First. Just enter this code during checkout. Valid in-stores & online.More
    Get Coupon Code
    12 used today - 2 comments - Expires 1/1/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Voluspa Goji Berry Candle Mini On $40

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 1/2/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Kiehls Ultra Facial Cream Trial Size On $25

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 12/31/20
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Voluspa Goji Berry Scented Candle with $40 Order

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Choose 1 of 5 IT Cosmetics Original CC Cream On $25

    Get Coupon Code
    1 used today - Expires 1/1/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Too Faced Born This Way Foundation On $25

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 12/20/20
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 2-Pc SK-II Power Gift Set with $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge)

    Get Coupon Code
    2 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Miu Miu Notebook Set with select Miu Miu Fragrance Purchase

    Must purchase one qualifying fragrance (item number 2037984, 1785690, or 1896042).More
    Get Coupon Code
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Sunday Riley, Primera or Lord Jones Moisturizer with $25 Order

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free AMOREPACIFIC Vintage Single Extract Deluxe Size On $25

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Marc Jacobs Fragrances Beige Straw Pouch with Select Marc Jacobs Fragrance Orders

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 2-Pc Gift of Yves Saint Laurent & AmorePacific On $35 (VIB or Rouge Members)

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free 2 Pc. Alterna Haircare Gift Set with $35 Purchase

    Get Coupon Code
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Perricone MD Item With $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge Members)

    Get Coupon Code
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Earn Points + More Perks | Beauty Insider Rewards

    With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.

    Requirements:
    • Beauty Insider: Free (No minimum spend)
    • VIB: $350 per calendar year
    • VIB Rouge: $1,000 per calendar year

    Beauty Insider Perks:
    • 1 point = $1 spent
    • Birthday gift (2 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more

    VIB Perks:
    • 1.25 points per dollar
    • Birthday gift (4 choices)
    • Extra seasonal savings
    • Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more

    VIP Rouge Perks:
    • 1.5 points per dollar
    • Free Standard Shipping!
    • Early access to products
    • Exclusive events
    • Birthday gift (4 choices)
    • Even more seasonal savings
    • Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for $100 Rouge Reward, full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more
    More
    Get Deal
    18 comments
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Mini Beauty Items Under $25

    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    $30 & Under Top-Rated Skincare

    Shop $10, $20 and $30 & under top-rated skincare.More
    Get Deal
    4% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Discounted Sephora Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    Get Deal
    1 comment

    Related Stores

    422,346 subscribers
    162,602 subscribers
    1,200 subscribers
    12 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    176,972 subscribers
    476,556 subscribers
    421,522 subscribers
    138,051 subscribers

    About Sephora

    Whatâ€™s your beauty fix? A ruby red lipstick, anti-aging cream, or jet black eyeliner? Sephora offers thousands of name brand beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, hair care, fragrance, and nail products to fit every beauty need and style. Get free gifts, free samples, and occasionally, find up to 20% off Sephora coupon codes and exclusive VIB coupons here.

    How to use a Sephora coupon code (online step-by-step instructions)

    While there always at least 20 coupons available at all times, remember that you may only use one coupon code per order. So choose wisely!

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the basket.

    2. Find and click the â€œBasketâ€ icon located in the top right corner.
      sephora

    3. While viewing your basket, locate the â€œPromotion Codeâ€ box. Enter your code here and click â€œApply.â€
      sephora

    4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total will reflect discount.
      sephora


    What are the best coupons?

    At any given time, over 20 coupon codes are available for online exclusive free gifts with your purchase, a discount on your entire order, or no minimum free shipping. The absolute best offer weâ€™ve seen is Sephoraâ€™s 20% off coupon code which works on every item site-wide, including sale items.

    Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may mail a $15 off $50 or 20% off in-store coupon to customers. So be sure to sign up for their mailing list.

    If youâ€™re a VIB member, there is a 10% Off Coupon Code that is valid at all times. Anyone can get a Free Beauty Insider Membership, where theyâ€™ll earn rewards with every order, get exclusive offers, a free gift on their birthday month, and access to member-only promotions.

    How can I save the most money?

    The best time to shop at Sephora is during their Friends and Family sale, which is when they release a 15-20% off coupon to use on top of hundreds of sale items. If youâ€™re a Beauty Insider, youâ€™ll get to use your coupon a few days earlier than all other customers, which ensures youâ€™ll get the best deals before they run out of stock.

    Canâ€™t wait for their Friends and Family sale? Check out the sale section for savings of up to 75% off beauty and fragrance at all times, with deals starting at $3. These sales are typically not available in-store! Plus, by shopping online you can stack a coupon code with your purchase.

    As an added bonus, check out Sephoraâ€™s Weekly Specials for a comprehensive list of free gifts with purchase valued at up to $20 or more. Plus, youâ€™ll always get excellent customer service, thousands of informative product reviews written by real customers, and free return shipping on all orders, which ensures you love every beauty product you buy.