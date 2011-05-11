Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Sephora Coupons & Promo Codes 2020

50% OFF
Sale

Official Sephora Coupons & Weekly Beauty Offers

Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase!

More Ways to Save:
  • Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.
  • Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.
  • Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.
  • Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.
  • Become a Beauty Insider and enjoy perks such as a free birthday gift.
  • Don't forget to add 2 free samples with any purchase in your cart.
  • Plus, use discounted gift cards to save even more!

    *Keep in mind that some codes are only valid for VIB and Rouge members.More
FREE W/P
Code
Coupon verified!

Free 7-Piece Sample Bag On $50

Choose one of two sets packed with editors' picks for the season. Must spend $50 and apply promo code to redeem offer. Bags include Lancôme, Gucci & more! Use code FREESHIP to get free shipping on your order.


COMING SOON! Sephora's Holiday Savings Event: Rewards members will get 10-20% off your entire purchase with this PROMO CODE from 10/30-11/9.More
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Entire Purchase - Coming Soon (Rouge Members)

Sephora's Holiday Savings Event is coming! Rewards members will get 10-20% off their entire purchase with this promo code. Its free so become an Insider! Valid in-stores & online, members get unlimited uses.

Offer Details:
  • 20% off for Rouge Members from 10/30-11/9
  • 15% off for VIB Members from 11/3-11/9
  • 10% off for Insider Members from 11/5-11/9More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Code

    Free Shipping (No Minimum)

    For a limited time, Sephora is offering free shipping on every order when you enter this code at checkout. Stack this code with other offers!More
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off First Purchase | Sephora Credit Card

    Apply for a Sephora Credit and enjoy all the beautiful benefits! There are twi different types of cards, the Sephora Credit Card or the Sephora Visa Credit Card. With the Sephora Visa Card You'll enjoy all the perks that come with the regular card, plus more!

    Credit Card Perks:
    • 15% off first purchase
    • 4% back in rewards (in-store or online)
    • No Annual Fee

    Additional Visa Card Perks:
    • 1% back in rewards on purchases made outside Sephora
    • $20 reward for for your first $500 spent outside Sephora within the first 90 days
    • Emergency card replacement & zero liability
    • Auto rental coverage & roadside dispatch
    • Tap to pay

    Don't forget, you will also have access to Beauty Insider Benefits. You'll be enrolled when you apply for the The Sephora Credit Card Program. That means access to rewards, gifts, savings, and more!    More
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Olaplex No. 3 Hair Perfector On $25

    15% OFF
    Sale

    $10 Hello! Haul-Star Heros Bag + 15% Coupons

    A set of six must-have makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance samples from Sephora‘s top brands, plus vouchers for 15% off future full-size purchases. All for just $10. Plus, get free shipping on any order with code FREESHIP

    This set contains:
    • 0.06 oz/ 2 mL Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara
    • 0.035 oz/ 1 g MAKE UP FOR EVER Ultra HD Microfinishing Loose Powder
    • 1.7 pz/ 50 mL REN Clean Skincare AHA Smart Renewal Body Serum
    • 1 oz/ 30 mL Caudalie Vinopure Pore Purifying Gel Cleanser
    • 0.33 oz/ 10 mL OUAI Hair Oil
    • 0.33 oz/ 1 mL Versace Bright Crystal
    • 15% off vouchers for the full-size versions of everything above to use in a future purchaseMore
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Sale Items

    Every Wednesday and Friday find your favorite products on sale up to 50% off. Valid online and in store! Beauty begins with your skin! Shop lotions, night cremes, serums, to daytime sunscreens and blemish creams for every type of skin for women and men of all ages.More
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Foundation With $35 Purchase

    FREE
    Sale

    Free Birthday Gift | Rewards Members

    Get a free mini gift set during your birthday month when you sign up for the Sephora Beauty Insider program! You can redeem your free birthday gift in Sephora or Sephora inside JCPenney stores with no purchase is necessary! Simply provide your Beauty Insider email address to redeem.

    You can redeem your free birthday gift two weeks before or after your actual birthday and any time during your birthday month.

    Note: Offers are available while supplies last.

    2020 Birthday Gift Choices:
    • Milk Makeup
    • Sol de Janeiro
    • Briogeo mini set
    • Jo Malone London (VIB & Rouge only)


    VIB and Rouge, you get to pick from any of these four! While supplies last.* Not a Beauty Insider member? Join now >

    NOTE: No purchase necessary for in-store redemptions. A merchandise purchase is required for online redemptions.    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    2 Free Samples with Every Order + Free 3-Day Shipping On $50+

    Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50 plus get 2 free samples with every order. Simply add the 2 free samples at checkout with no promo code required!

  • Standard 3-day shipping is $5.95 for orders under $50.
  • 2 day shipping is $10.95
  • 1 day shipping is $16.95

    Other Ways to Get Free Shipping:
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 2 Pc. Tarte Mini Gift Set On $35 (VIB & Rouge Members)

    Sephora is offering VIB & Rouge members 2 free mini gifts with $35+ purchase when you use promo code at online checkout. Offer valid while supplies last! Free shipping on $50+More
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Up to 3 Skincare Trial Sizes with Minimum Purchase

    Choose 1 clean trial size with any $25 purchase, 2 clean trial sizes with any $50 purchase and 3 clean trial sizes with any $75 merchandise purchase.More
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Up to 2 Free Complexion Trial Sizes

    Pick 2 complexion trial sizes with any $45 merchandise purchase, pick 1 complexion trial size with any $25 purchase.More
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Beautycounter Peel or Moisturizer with $25 Purchase

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Bumble & Bumble Volume Texture Spray with $25 Purchase

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Benefit Cosmetics Badgal Bang Volume Mascara On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Perricone MD Item With $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge Members)

    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Laneige Serum or Sleeping Mask with $25+ Purchase

    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off with Sephora Favorite Value Sets

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free IT Cosmetics Oil-free Matte CC+ Cream On $25+

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 2 Pc. Alterna Haircare Gift Set with $35 Purchase

    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free 2-Day Shipping w/ Sephora FLASH Subscription

    Subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 2-day shipping on every order.

    What You Get:
    • Unlimited, FREE 2-Day Shipping on your orders, no minimum purchase required
    • Applies to every order for an entire year (or the duration of your Rouge status)
    • If you qualify for Rouge status, you will have the option to select the FLASH Shipping tier celebration gift to enroll in Sephora FLASH for no additional cost.
    • Need it even faster? Special 1 Day Shipping rate of $5.95

    Restrictions:
    • Hazmat items, including aerosols and alcohol-based products, will ship by Ground.
    • Only available in the contiguous U.S.
    More
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Choose a Free Hair Trial Size On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Living Proof Hair Trial-size On $35

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Murad or Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare On $25

    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Dior or Armani Foundation of Choice with $35 Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Charlotte Tilbury Kissing Lipstick On $35

    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Sephora Swivel Mirror w/ $25 Order

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Moroccanoil Dry Texture Spray On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Fragrance Sample Set On $35

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free YSL Skincare On $35

    Choose 1 of 4More
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Bumble and Bumble Cream Trial Size $25 Purchase

    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Choose a Fresh Trial Size On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free St. Tropez Serum Trial Size with $25 Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Marc Jacobs Daisy Love Fragrance w/ $25 Order

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 2-Pc Gift of Yves Saint Laurent & AmorePacific On $35 (VIB or Rouge Members)

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free KVD Vegan Beauty Trial Size On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Pureology Shampoo and Conditioner On $25

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Miu Miu Notebook Set with select Miu Miu Fragrance Purchase

    Must purchase one qualifying fragrance (item number 2037984, 1785690, or 1896042).More
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Clinique Moisture Surge Intense On $25

    Sale

    Mini Beauty Items Under $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Choose a Free Gucci or YSL Trial Size On $35

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Algenist Peel On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Nest or Atelier Cologne Mini with $25 Order

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Bread Beauty Supply Hair Mask with $25 Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free IGK Trial Size On $25+

    Sale

    $30 & Under Top-Rated Skincare

    Shop $10, $20 and $30 & under top-rated skincare.More
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Marc Jacobs Fragrances Beige Straw Pouch with Select Marc Jacobs Fragrance Orders

    OFFER
    Sale

    Earn Points + More Perks | Beauty Insider Rewards

    With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.

    Requirements:
    • Beauty Insider: Free (No minimum spend)
    • VIB: $350 per calendar year
    • VIB Rouge: $1,000 per calendar year

    Beauty Insider Perks:
    • 1 point = $1 spent
    • Birthday gift (2 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more

    VIB Perks:
    • 1.25 points per dollar
    • Birthday gift (4 choices)
    • Extra seasonal savings
    • Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more

    VIP Rouge Perks:
    • 1.5 points per dollar
    • Free Standard Shipping!
    • Early access to products
    • Exclusive events
    • Birthday gift (4 choices)
    • Even more seasonal savings
    • Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for $100 Rouge Reward, full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more
    More
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Amika Supernova Hair Cream with $25 Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Eye Base On $25

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Murad, Caudalie, or Innisfree Mini with $25 Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Kosas The Big Clean Mascara On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Tocca Montauk Candle with $40+ Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Amika Perk Up Dry Shampoo with $25+ Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 3-Pc Ouai Hair Care Gift with $35 Order (VIB & Rouge)

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Shani Darden Skincare Trial Size On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Make Up For Ever Lipstick Trial On $25

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Chloe Large Pink Pouch With Select Chloe Purchase

    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 2-Piece Estee Lauder Gift W/ $35 Purchase (VIB Members)

    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Juliette Has A Gun Lipstick Fever Fragrance with $25 Purchase

    2% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Sephora Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    About Sephora

    Whatâ€™s your beauty fix? A ruby red lipstick, anti-aging cream, or jet black eyeliner? Sephora offers thousands of name brand beauty products including cosmetics, skincare, hair care, fragrance, and nail products to fit every beauty need and style. Get free gifts, free samples, and occasionally, find up to 20% off Sephora coupon codes and exclusive VIB coupons here.

    How to use a Sephora coupon code (online step-by-step instructions)

    While there always at least 20 coupons available at all times, remember that you may only use one coupon code per order. So choose wisely!

    1. Add your desired item(s) to the basket.

    2. Find and click the â€œBasketâ€ icon located in the top right corner.
      sephora

    3. While viewing your basket, locate the â€œPromotion Codeâ€ box. Enter your code here and click â€œApply.â€
      sephora

    4. See discount applied to qualifying items. New order total will reflect discount.
      sephora


    What are the best coupons?

    At any given time, over 20 coupon codes are available for online exclusive free gifts with your purchase, a discount on your entire order, or no minimum free shipping. The absolute best offer weâ€™ve seen is Sephoraâ€™s 20% off coupon code which works on every item site-wide, including sale items.

    Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may mail a $15 off $50 or 20% off in-store coupon to customers. So be sure to sign up for their mailing list.

    If youâ€™re a VIB member, there is a 10% Off Coupon Code that is valid at all times. Anyone can get a Free Beauty Insider Membership, where theyâ€™ll earn rewards with every order, get exclusive offers, a free gift on their birthday month, and access to member-only promotions.

    How can I save the most money?

    The best time to shop at Sephora is during their Friends and Family sale, which is when they release a 15-20% off coupon to use on top of hundreds of sale items. If youâ€™re a Beauty Insider, youâ€™ll get to use your coupon a few days earlier than all other customers, which ensures youâ€™ll get the best deals before they run out of stock.

    Canâ€™t wait for their Friends and Family sale? Check out the sale section for savings of up to 75% off beauty and fragrance at all times, with deals starting at $3. These sales are typically not available in-store! Plus, by shopping online you can stack a coupon code with your purchase.

    As an added bonus, check out Sephoraâ€™s Weekly Specials for a comprehensive list of free gifts with purchase valued at up to $20 or more. Plus, youâ€™ll always get excellent customer service, thousands of informative product reviews written by real customers, and free return shipping on all orders, which ensures you love every beauty product you buy.

