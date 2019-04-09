The Spring Savings Event is here! The higher your Beauty Insider tier, the bigger the savings and the more time you have to shop. Rouge members, you have first access to shop 20% off your favorite products! Get unlimited use of this code from 4/9 – 4/19.
Offer Details:
Extra 20% Off For Rouge 4/9-4/19
Extra 15% Off for VIB 4/13-4/19
Extra 10% Off for Insiders 4/15-4/19
All Beauty Insider members: For the first time ever, you get 30% off all Sephora Collection merchandise starting Friday, April 9, through Monday, April 19! You can shop as many times as you like. No code needed online.
No coupon necessary. Online, after logging in to your Beauty Insider account, add any Sephora Collection merchandise to your basket and the items will automatically be discounted. In store, mention your phone number or email associated with your Beauty Insider account alongside the offer to a Beauty Advisor when you’re checking outMore
Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase!
More Ways to Save:
Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.
Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.
Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.
Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.
Check out Sephora's Hello! Beauty Gems Gift Set: six must-have makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance samples from Sephora‘s top brands. Plus, it includes vouchers for 15% off future full-size purchases. All for just $10 ($32 Value.) Plus, get free shipping on any order with code FREESHIP
This set contains:
1.2 g/ 0.04 oz NARS Blush in Orgasm
10 mL/ 0.33 oz belif The True Cream Aqua Bomb
3 mL/ 0.10 fl oz Milk Makeup KUSH High Volumizing Mascara
15 mL/ 0.51 oz CLINIQUE Moisture Surge 100-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator
30 mL/ 1.0 fl oz Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
1.2 mL/ 0.04 fl oz Valentino Voce Viva Eau de Parfum
15% off* vouchers for the full-size versions of everything above to use on a future purchase
Apply for a Sephora Credit and enjoy all the beautiful benefits! There are twi different types of cards, the Sephora Credit Card or the Sephora Visa Credit Card. With the Sephora Visa Card You'll enjoy all the perks that come with the regular card, plus more!
Credit Card Perks:
15% off first purchase
4% back in rewards (in-store or online)
No Annual Fee
Additional Visa Card Perks:
1% back in rewards on purchases made outside Sephora
$20 reward for for your first $500 spent outside Sephora within the first 90 days
Emergency card replacement & zero liability
Auto rental coverage & roadside dispatch
Tap to pay
Don't forget, you will also have access to Beauty Insider Benefits. You'll be enrolled when you apply for the The Sephora Credit Card Program. That means access to rewards, gifts, savings, and more!More
Every Wednesday and Friday find your favorite products on sale up to 50% off. Valid online and in store! Beauty begins with your skin! Shop lotions, night cremes, serums, to daytime sunscreens and blemish creams for every type of skin for women and men of all ages.More
Get a free mini gift set during your birthday month when you sign up for the Sephora Beauty Insider program! You can redeem your free birthday gift in Sephora or Sephora inside JCPenney stores with no purchase is necessary! Simply provide your Beauty Insider email address to redeem.
You can redeem your free birthday gift two weeks before or after your actual birthday and any time during your birthday month.
Note: Offers are available while supplies last.
2021 Birthday Gift Choices:
NARS Birthday Gift Set
Laneige Birthday Gift Set
Moroccanoil Birthday Gift Set
Kerastase Birthday Gift Set
VIB and Rouge, you get to pick from any of these four! While supplies last.* Not a Beauty Insider member? Join now >
NOTE: No purchase necessary for in-store redemptions. A merchandise purchase is required for online redemptions.More
With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.
Requirements:
Beauty Insider: Free (No minimum spend)
VIB: $350 per calendar year
VIB Rouge: $1,000 per calendar year
Beauty Insider Perks:
1 point = $1 spent
Birthday gift (2 choices)
Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more
VIB Perks:
1.25 points per dollar
Birthday gift (4 choices)
Extra seasonal savings
Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more
VIP Rouge Perks:
1.5 points per dollar
Free Standard Shipping!
Early access to products
Exclusive events
Birthday gift (4 choices)
Even more seasonal savings
Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for $100 Rouge Reward, full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sephora does not currently offer a student, teacher, military or refer a friend discount.
What are the best Sephora coupons?
At any given time, over 50 coupon codes are available for online orders from sephora! Most them them feauture exclusive free gifts with your purchase or no minimum free shipping. Sometimes Sephora will offer % or $ off sitewide codes. Genereally, these code will be released first and have the highest discount codes for Rouge members, then VIB, then Beauty Insiders. It's free to become a beauty insider, then move up the scale as you spend money all year long!
Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may email $ or % storewide ones to their reawrds members.
Don't forget to add 2 free samples with every order in your cart!
How do I get free shipping?
Sephora offers free 3-Day shipping on orders of $50 or more. Since COVID19 started in 2020, they usually have a free shipping, no minimum code available. Shipping will be free on any order and if you spend over $50, it is upgraded to 2-Day shipping. If it is live, that code will be featured on this DealsPlus page.
You can also subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 2-day shipping on every order.
What perks do rewards members & carholders get?
With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.
Just sign up, for free, to become a Beauty insider. Spend $350 in one calendar year and you will be upgared to VIB, spend $1000 and becoma a ROUGE member.
INSIDERS
10% off Seasonal Savings Events
$50 min. for Free Standard Shipping
$15 off Dollar Savings Offer
VIB
15% off Seasonal Savings Events
$35 min. Free Standard Shipping
$15 off Dollar Savings Offer
ROUGE
20% off Seasonal Savings Events
No min. Free Standard Shipping
$25 off Dollar Savings Offer
Ejoy all these perks & more when you become a cardholder! Get 15% off your first purchase with your new card, 4% cashback at Sephora and 1% back everywhere else.
What is their return policy?
Sephora purchases can be easily returned for free (no return shipping or handling fees) to any Sephora location or by mail if you use the pre-paid return shipping label. You have 30 days to receive a full refund on your purchase. If it has been 31-60 days you wlil receive store credit.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Shop online and pickup your order in-stores that day.
