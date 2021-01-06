



More Ways to Save:

Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.



Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.



Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.



Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.



Become a Beauty Insider and enjoy perks such as a free birthday gift.



Don't forget to add 2 free samples with any purchase in your cart.



Plus, use discounted gift cards to save even more!



*Keep in mind that some codes are only valid for VIB and Rouge members. Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase! More