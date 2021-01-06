Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Hair-care Faves + Free Gifts

New deals every day, OH Hair Yeah! Score up to 50% off hair-care faves. No code necessary, prices as marked. In-stores and online.

Plus get up to 3 free hair care trial sizes with your purchase when you use this PROMO CODE at checkout.


Note: Exclusions apply.More
1 used today - Expires 5/22/21
50% OFF
Sale

Official Sephora Coupons & Weekly Beauty Offers

Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase!

More Ways to Save:
  • Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.
  • Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.
  • Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.
  • Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.
  • Become a Beauty Insider and enjoy perks such as a free birthday gift.
  • Don't forget to add 2 free samples with any purchase in your cart.
  • Plus, use discounted gift cards to save even more!

    *Keep in mind that some codes are only valid for VIB and Rouge members.More
14 used today - 6 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Code

Free Shipping (No Minimum)

Get free shipping on every order when you enter this code at checkout.More
2 used today - 1 comment - Expires 5/30/21
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off First Purchase | Sephora Credit Card

Apply for a Sephora Credit and enjoy all the beautiful benefits! There are twi different types of cards, the Sephora Credit Card or the Sephora Visa Credit Card. With the Sephora Visa Card You'll enjoy all the perks that come with the regular card, plus more!

Credit Card Perks:
  • 15% off first purchase
  • 4% back in rewards (in-store or online)
  • No Annual Fee

Additional Visa Card Perks:
  • 1% back in rewards on purchases made outside Sephora
  • $20 reward for for your first $500 spent outside Sephora within the first 90 days
  • Emergency card replacement & zero liability
  • Auto rental coverage & roadside dispatch
  • Tap to pay

Don't forget, you will also have access to Beauty Insider Benefits. You'll be enrolled when you apply for the The Sephora Credit Card Program. That means access to rewards, gifts, savings, and more!More
7 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Skincare Sample Set On $35

6 used today - Expires 6/2/21
20% OFF
Code

20% Off Foundation Purchase (select Beauty Insiders)

2 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Deluxe Concealer or Foundation Sample On $25+

Choose from Clinique or NARS.More
3 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free 7-Pc Fragrance Sample Set with $35 Order

5 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara w/ $25

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free NARS Soft Matte Foundation On $25

Choice of 5 shadesMore
4 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Every Wednesday and Friday find your favorite products on sale up to 50% off. Valid online and in store! Beauty begins with your skin! Shop lotions, night cremes, serums, to daytime sunscreens and blemish creams for every type of skin for women and men of all ages.More
2 used today
20% OFF
Code

20% Off First Brow Purchase (Select Beauty Insiders)

1 used today
FREE W/P
Code

Free 1 of 3 Clean Skincare Trail Sizes w/ Any $25+ Order

1 used today - Expires 5/14/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Bite Beauty Mascara or Saie Glowy Gel On $25

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

4x Points On Estee Lauder Stay-In Place Foundation (Rewards Members)

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Up to 3 Free Hair Care Trial Sizes with Your Purchase

Offer Details:
  • 1 Hair Care Trial Size on $25
  • 2 Hair Care Trial Sizes on $50
  • 3 Hair Care Trial Sizes on $75More
    5 used today - Expires 5/23/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Fragrance Trial Size On $35

    1 used today - Expires 5/27/21
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Trial-Size Mascara w/ $25 Purchase

    Choose 1 of 2 Milk Makeup Kush High Volumizing Mascara or Store Brand Collection Size Up Mascara Trial Sizes with Any $25 Merchandise OrderMore
    1 used today - Expires 5/21/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Cleanser Trial Sizes On $25

    Choose 1 of 3More
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Skincare Trial Sizes On $25

    Choose 1 of 5More
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Skin Care Strial Size On $25

    Choose from:
    • First Aid Beauty Ultra Repair Collagen Firming Cream
    • Murad Vita-C Triple Exfoliating Facial
    • Kate Somerville KateCeuticals Resurfacing Overnight Peel
    • Algenist Triple Algae Eye Renewal Balm with Multi-Peptide ComplexMore
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 2-Pc La Mer Gift Set On $35 Order (VIB & Rouge)

    3 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Amika Hair Mask Trial Size On $25

    1 used today - Expires 5/25/21
    15% OFF
    Code

    15% Off Skincare Items (Select Rewards Members)

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Dior Trial Sizes On $35

    Choose 1 of 2More
    1 used today - Expires 5/29/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Glow Recipe Skincare Trial Size On $25

    1 used today - Expires 5/16/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Drunk Elephant Sample Set On $35

    1 used today - Expires 5/30/21
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Velour Lash Liquid Liner w/ $25 Order

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Aerin Mediterranean Honey On $25

    1 used today - Expires 6/1/21
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Gel Trial Sizes On $25+

    Choose 1 of 4More
    1 used today - Expires 5/19/21
    FREE W/P
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    Free Pureology Trial Sizes w/ Any $35 Purchase

    1 used today - Expires 6/1/21
    60% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 60% Off with Sephora Favorite Value Sets

    Code

    4x Points On Everything Yves Saint Laurent

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Murad Acne Control Cleanser with $25 Order

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Gisou Trail-size Set On $35

    1 used today - Expires 5/15/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Kerastase Blond Absolu Sample Set On $25

    1 used today - Expires 5/21/21
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 2 Pc. Tarte Mini Gift Set On $35 (VIB & Rouge Members)

    Sephora is offering VIB & Rouge members 2 free mini gifts with $35+ purchase when you use promo code at online checkout. Offer valid while supplies last! Free shipping on $50+More
    3 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Trial Size BareMinerals Gloss-balm w/ Any $25+

    BareMinerals Mineralist Gloss-balm in Rosewood Trial SizeMore
    1 used today - Expires 5/13/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Lord Jones Body Lotion Trial Size with Any $25

    1 used today
    4X POINTS
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    4x Beauty Insider Points w/ Any Clinique Product Purchase

    1 used today - Expires 5/17/21
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 2-Pc Gift of Yves Saint Laurent & AmorePacific On $35 (VIB or Rouge Members)

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free NARS Pure Radiance Tinted Moisturizer Trial Size On $25

    Choose 1 of 4More
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Huda Beauty Setting Powder with $25 Order

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Vitamin C Trial Sizes On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Briogeo Mask On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Vitamin C Skin Brightening Trial Size On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 2-Pc Tata Harper Skincare Set On $35+ (VIB & Rouge)

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 3-Pc Amica Hair Set with $35 Order

    for VIB & RougeMore
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Lancôme Mascara Trial Size and Cils Booster On $35

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Choose 1 of 2 Free Mizani Trial Sizes On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 3-Pc Hair Mask Set By Christophe Robin On $35 (VIB & Rouge Members)

    1 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 2 Pc. Alterna Haircare Gift Set with $35 Purchase

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Texture Smoothing Trial Size On $25

    Choose 1 of 3 Texture Smoothing trial sizes with any $25 purchase.More
    1 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 3-Pc REN Clean Skincare Set With $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge)

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Perricone MD Item With $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge Members)

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Too Faced Born This Way Foundation On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Alterna Haircare Trial Size On $25+

    1 used today
    Code

    Choose 1 of 4 Trial Sizes On $25

    1 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation With $35 Purchase

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Armani Beauty Silk Foundation On $35

    1 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free 3-Pc Mizani Hair Care Gift Set with $35 Purchase (VIP & Rouge)

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Sunday Riley, Primera or Lord Jones Moisturizer with $25 Order

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Algenist Peel On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Verb Hair Mask On $25

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Trial Size All Day Hydrator w/ $25+ Purchase

    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free 2-Piece Estee Lauder Gift W/ $35 Purchase (VIB Members)

    1 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray with $35 Purchase

    1 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free 1-2-Day Shipping | Sephora FLASH Subscription

    Subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 1-2-day shipping on every order.

    What You Get:
    • Unlimited, FREE 1-2-Day Shipping on your orders, no minimum purchase required
    • Applies to every order for an entire year (or the duration of your Rouge status)
    • If you qualify for Rouge status, you will have the option to select the FLASH Shipping tier celebration gift to enroll in Sephora FLASH for no additional cost.
    • Need it even faster? Special 1 Day Shipping rate of $5.95

    Restrictions:
    • Hazmat items, including aerosols and alcohol-based products, will ship by Ground.
    • Only available in the contiguous U.S.
    More
    FREE
    Sale

    Free Birthday Gift | Rewards Members

    Get a free mini gift set during your birthday month when you sign up for the Sephora Beauty Insider program! You can redeem your free birthday gift in Sephora or Sephora inside JCPenney stores with no purchase is necessary! Simply provide your Beauty Insider email address to redeem.

    You can redeem your free birthday gift two weeks before or after your actual birthday and any time during your birthday month.

    Note: Offers are available while supplies last.

    2021 Birthday Gift Choices:
    • NARS Birthday Gift Set
    • Laneige Birthday Gift Set
    • Moroccanoil Birthday Gift Set
    • Kerastase Birthday Gift Set


    VIB and Rouge, you get to pick from any of these four! While supplies last.* Not a Beauty Insider member? Join now >

    NOTE: No purchase necessary for in-store redemptions. A merchandise purchase is required for online redemptions.    More
    2 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Jo Malone Wood Sage & Sea Salt On $45

    1 used today - Expires 5/21/21
    OFFER
    Sale

    Earn Points + More Perks | Beauty Insider Rewards

    With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.

    Requirements:
    • Beauty Insider: Free (No minimum spend)
    • VIB: $350 per calendar year
    • VIB Rouge: $1,000 per calendar year

    Beauty Insider Perks:
    • 1 point = $1 spent
    • Birthday gift (2 choices)
    • 10% off during Seasonal Savings Events
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more

    VIB Perks:
    • 1.25 points per dollar
    • Birthday gift (4 choices)
    • Extra seasonal savings
    • 15% off during Seasonal Savings Events
    • free shipping on $35
    • Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more

    VIP Rouge Perks:
    • 1.5 points per dollar
    • 20% off during Seasonal Savings Events
    • Free Standard Shipping!
    • Early access to products
    • Exclusive events
    • Birthday gift (4 choices)
    • Even more seasonal savings
    • Tier celebration gift (3 choices)
    • Rewards Bazaar: Redeem you points for $100 Rouge Reward, full size products, trial size samples or to meet a brand founder, take a trip & more
    More
    18 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    2 Free Samples with Every Order + Free 3-Day Shipping On $50+

    Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50 plus get 2 free samples with every order. Simply add the 2 free samples at checkout with no promo code required!

  • Standard 3-day shipping is $5.95 for orders under $50.
  • 2 day shipping is $10.95
  • 1 day shipping is $16.95

    Other Ways to Get Free Shipping:
    Sale

    Mini Beauty Items Under $25

    2 used today
    Sale

    $35 & Under Top-Rated Skincare

    Shop $10, $25 and $35 & under top-rated skincare.More
    3% OFF
    Sale

    Discounted Sephora Gift Cards (Raise.com)

    1 comment

    Sephora FAQ
    What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Sephora does not currently offer a student, teacher, military or refer a friend discount.
    What are the best Sephora coupons?
    At any given time, over 50 coupon codes are available for online orders from sephora! Most them them feauture exclusive free gifts with your purchase or no minimum free shipping. Sometimes Sephora will offer % or $ off sitewide codes. Genereally, these code will be released first and have the highest discount codes for Rouge members, then VIB, then Beauty Insiders. It's free to become a beauty insider, then move up the scale as you spend money all year long!



    Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may email $ or % storewide ones to their reawrds members.



    Don't forget to add 2 free samples with every order in your cart!
    How do I get free shipping?
    Sephora offers free 3-Day shipping on orders of $50 or more. Since COVID19 started in 2020, they usually have a free shipping, no minimum code available. Shipping will be free on any order and if you spend over $50, it is upgraded to 2-Day shipping. If it is live, that code will be featured on this DealsPlus page.



    You can also subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 2-day shipping on every order.
    What perks do rewards members & carholders get?
    With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.



    Just sign up, for free, to become a Beauty insider. Spend $350 in one calendar year and you will be upgared to VIB, spend $1000 and becoma a ROUGE member.



    INSIDERS

    10% off Seasonal Savings Events

    $50 min. for Free Standard Shipping

    $15 off Dollar Savings Offer



    VIB

    15% off Seasonal Savings Events

    $35 min. Free Standard Shipping

    $15 off Dollar Savings Offer



    ROUGE

    20% off Seasonal Savings Events

    No min. Free Standard Shipping

    $25 off Dollar Savings Offer



    Ejoy all these perks & more when you become a cardholder! Get 15% off your first purchase with your new card, 4% cashback at Sephora and 1% back everywhere else.
    What is their return policy?
    Sephora purchases can be easily returned for free (no return shipping or handling fees) to any Sephora location or by mail if you use the pre-paid return shipping label. You have 30 days to receive a full refund on your purchase. If it has been 31-60 days you wlil receive store credit.
    Do they offer in-store pickup?
    Yes! Shop online and pickup your order in-stores that day.

