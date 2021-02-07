Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase!
More Ways to Save:
Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.
Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.
Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.
Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.
Apply for a Sephora Credit and enjoy all the beautiful benefits! There are twi different types of cards, the Sephora Credit Card or the Sephora Visa Credit Card. With the Sephora Visa Card You'll enjoy all the perks that come with the regular card, plus more!
Credit Card Perks:
15% off first purchase
4% back in rewards (in-store or online)
No Annual Fee
Additional Visa Card Perks:
1% back in rewards on purchases made outside Sephora
$20 reward for for your first $500 spent outside Sephora within the first 90 days
Emergency card replacement & zero liability
Auto rental coverage & roadside dispatch
Tap to pay
Don't forget, you will also have access to Beauty Insider Benefits. You'll be enrolled when you apply for the The Sephora Credit Card Program. That means access to rewards, gifts, savings, and more!More
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sephora does not currently offer a student, teacher, military or refer a friend discount.
What are the best Sephora coupons?
At any given time, over 50 coupon codes are available for online orders from sephora! Most them them feauture exclusive free gifts with your purchase or no minimum free shipping. Sometimes Sephora will offer % or $ off sitewide codes. Genereally, these code will be released first and have the highest discount codes for Rouge members, then VIB, then Beauty Insiders. It's free to become a beauty insider, then move up the scale as you spend money all year long!
Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may email $ or % storewide ones to their reawrds members.
Don't forget to add 2 free samples with every order in your cart!
How do I get free shipping?
Sephora offers free 3-Day shipping on orders of $50 or more. Since COVID19 started in 2020, they usually have a free shipping, no minimum code available. Shipping will be free on any order and if you spend over $50, it is upgraded to 2-Day shipping. If it is live, that code will be featured on this DealsPlus page.
You can also subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 2-day shipping on every order.
What perks do rewards members & carholders get?
With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.
Just sign up, for free, to become a Beauty insider. Spend $350 in one calendar year and you will be upgared to VIB, spend $1000 and becoma a ROUGE member.
INSIDERS
10% off Seasonal Savings Events
$50 min. for Free Standard Shipping
$15 off Dollar Savings Offer
VIB
15% off Seasonal Savings Events
$35 min. Free Standard Shipping
$15 off Dollar Savings Offer
ROUGE
20% off Seasonal Savings Events
No min. Free Standard Shipping
$25 off Dollar Savings Offer
Ejoy all these perks & more when you become a cardholder! Get 15% off your first purchase with your new card, 4% cashback at Sephora and 1% back everywhere else.
What is their return policy?
Sephora purchases can be easily returned for free (no return shipping or handling fees) to any Sephora location or by mail if you use the pre-paid return shipping label. You have 30 days to receive a full refund on your purchase. If it has been 31-60 days you wlil receive store credit.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Shop online and pickup your order in-stores that day.