Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Summer Sale + Free Shipping

Ready Set Save! Get up to 50% off must-have beauty during Sephora's Summer Sale. plus, get free shipping when you use code FREESHIP. Happening in-stores & online.More
Expires 7/5/21
50% OFF
Sale

Official Sephora Coupons & Weekly Beauty Offers

Check out Sephora's official coupon page which lists many of theire current promo codes. Most of these offer will get you a free gift with purchases. However sometimes they will offer a code this give you a percent off of your entire purchase!

More Ways to Save:
  • Get 50% off their Weekly Wow deals. New offers are revealed every Thursday and end every Tuesday.
  • Frequently check their sales page for up to 50% off savings.
  • Get free 3-day shipping on orders over $50.
  • Save 10-20% off prestige brands that rarely go on sale during their Customer Appreciation/Semi-Annual sales every mid-April and mid-November.
  • Become a Beauty Insider and enjoy perks such as a free birthday gift.
  • Don't forget to add 2 free samples with any purchase in your cart.
  • Plus, use discounted gift cards to save even more!

    *Keep in mind that some codes are only valid for VIB and Rouge members.More
6 comments
15% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

$8 Hello! Greatest Hits Beauty Set + 15% Coupons

Check out Sephora's Hello! Greatest Hits Gift Set: six must-have makeup, skincare, hair care, and fragrance samples from Sephora‘s top brands. Plus, it includes vouchers for 15% off future full-size purchases. All for just $10 $8 ($32 Value.) Get free shipping on any order with code FREESHIP

Sets contain:
  • Set A contains:
  • 3 mL/ 0.1 oz IT Cosmetics Lash Blowout Volumizing Mascara
  • 2.8 g/ 0.1 oz tarte SEA Jelly Glaze Anytime Lip Mask in Strawberry Jelly
  • 2 g/ 0.07 oz bareMinerals Gen Nude Powder Blush in Call My Blush
  • 9.9 g/ 0.34 oz First Aid Beauty FAB Pharma Arnica Relief & Rescue Mask
  • 8 mL/ 0.27 fl oz Sephora Collection Ultra Glow Serum: Glow + Strengthen Vitamin C Serum
  • 1 mL/ 0.03 fl oz Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum


Set B contains:
  • 3 mL/ 0.1 oz tarte SEA Surfer Curl Volumizing Mascara
  • 4 in. x 3 in. The Original MakeUp Eraser The Original MakeUp Eraser Makeup Remover Cloth
  • 7 mL/ 0.23 oz fresh Lotus Anti-Aging Night Moisturizer
  • 4 g/ 0.14 oz Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator
  • 33 mL/ 0.75 fl oz amika Perk Up Talc-Free Dry Shampoo
  • 1.2 mL/ 0.04 fl oz Valentino Donna Born in Roma Eau de Parfum


Set C contains:
  • 7 mL/ 0.23 fl oz Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Marshmallow Electro
  • 4 mL/ 0.14 fl oz Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate
  • 10 mL/ 0.34 oz Caudalie Vinopure Natural Salicylic Acid Pore Minimizing Serum
  • 5 mL/ 0.17 fl oz LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum
  • 30 mL/ 1.0 fl oz Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask
  • 1.2 mL/ 0.04 fl oz Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum


Set D contains:
  • 7 mL/ 0.23 fl oz Lancôme Juicy Tubes Original Lip Gloss in Marshmallow Electro
  • 4 mL/ 0.14 fl oz Kiehl's Since 1851 Midnight Recovery Concentrate
  • 10 mL/ 0.34 oz Caudalie Vinoperfect Anti Dark Spot Serum
  • 5 mL/ 0.17 fl oz LANEIGE Glowy Makeup Serum
  • 30 mL/ 1.0 fl oz Living Proof No Frizz Intense Moisture Hair Mask
  • 1.2 mL/ 0.04 fl oz Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum
More
6 used today
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

20% Off Foundation Purchase (select Beauty Insiders)

5 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free 3-Pc Amica Hair Set with $35 Order

for VIB & RougeMore
2 used today
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

15% Off Skincare Items (Select Rewards Members)

5 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free NARS Soft Matte Foundation On $25

Choice of 5 shadesMore
1 used today
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off First Purchase | Sephora Credit Card

Apply for a Sephora Credit and enjoy all the beautiful benefits! There are twi different types of cards, the Sephora Credit Card or the Sephora Visa Credit Card. With the Sephora Visa Card You'll enjoy all the perks that come with the regular card, plus more!

Credit Card Perks:
  • 15% off first purchase
  • 4% back in rewards (in-store or online)
  • No Annual Fee

Additional Visa Card Perks:
  • 1% back in rewards on purchases made outside Sephora
  • $20 reward for for your first $500 spent outside Sephora within the first 90 days
  • Emergency card replacement & zero liability
  • Auto rental coverage & roadside dispatch
  • Tap to pay

Don't forget, you will also have access to Beauty Insider Benefits. You'll be enrolled when you apply for the The Sephora Credit Card Program. That means access to rewards, gifts, savings, and more!More
3 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Facial Peel or Exfoliating Facial $25+

FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free 2-Pc La Mer Gift Set On $35 Order (VIB & Rouge)

3 used today
FREE W/P
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Clean Skincare Trail Sizes w/ Any $25+ Order

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Skincare Trial Sizes On $25

Choose 1 of 4More
Expires 7/21/21
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Skincare Trial Size On $25

Choose 1 of 5More
Expires 7/3/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Skin Care Trial Size On $25

Choose from Free Shiseido, Lord Jones or TopicalsMore
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Every Wednesday and Friday find your favorite products on sale up to 50% off. Valid online and in store! Beauty begins with your skin! Shop lotions, night cremes, serums, to daytime sunscreens and blemish creams for every type of skin for women and men of all ages.More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Pears By Juliette Has A Gun with $25 Order

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Skincare Trial Sizes On $25

Choose 1 of 5More
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Luxe Trial Size On $45

Choose 1 of 3More
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

20% Off Skincare Purchase (Select Insiders)

Expires 7/7/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Amika Hair Mask Trial Size On $25

25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Fresh Beauty

Expires 7/5/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Dr. Barbara Sturm Sample Set On $65

Expires 7/5/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Tarte Hydroflex Serum Foundation with $25 Order

FREE W/P
Code

Free Velour Lash Liquid Liner w/ $25 Order

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Ouai Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/5/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Rare Beauty Lip Balm Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/13/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Benefit Cosmetics 24 Hr Brow Setter On $25

Expires 7/19/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Clean Moisturizer On $25

Choose 1 of 2More
FREE W/P
Code

Free Trial Size w/ Any Purchase of $25+

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free JLO Beauty Trial Sizes On $25

Choose 1 of 2More
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Fenty SPF On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Mascara On $35

Expires 7/2/21
Code

4X Points On Select Estee Lauder

Valid on Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex and Double Wear Stay-in-Place Foundation PurchasesMore
Expires 7/4/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free DpHUE Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/5/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free TOM FORD Lipstick Trial Size in Scarlet Rouge On $35

Expires 7/6/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free St. Tropez Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/7/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Mask Trial Sizes On $25

Choose 1 of 3More
Expires 7/7/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Tatcha Skincare Sample Set On $35

Expires 7/18/21
FREE W/P
Code

Free Susteau Moondust Hair Wash w/ $25 Order

25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Kiehl's Since 1851 Trial Size On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free 3-Pc Sulwhasoo Gift Set On $35 Order (VIB & Rouge)

60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off with Sephora Favorite Value Sets

FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Oribe Trial Size On $35

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Kiehl's Since 1851 Trial Sizes On $25

Choose 1 of 3More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Secure The Blur Makeup Magnet Primer Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/4/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Augustinus Bader Trial Size On $45

Expires 7/9/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Dr. Dennis Gross Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/12/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Vegamour Trial-size Set On $35

Expires 7/14/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Youth to The People Trial Size On $25

Expires 7/17/21
Code

4x Points On Everything Yves Saint Laurent

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Murad Acne Control Cleanser with $25 Order

FREE GIFT
Code

Free IGK Good Behavior 4-in-1 Prep Spray On $25

FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum Cream with $25 Order

2 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Natasha Denona Zendo Eyeshadow Trial Size On $25+

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Skincare Trial Sizes On $25

Choose 1 of 5More
Expires 7/11/21
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Jo Malone London Fragrance with $35 Order

for VIB & Rouge MembersMore
FREEBIE
Code

Free Trial-Size Set of $35+

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Lord Jones Body Lotion Trial Size with Any $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Facial or Dew Drops with $25 Order

1 used today
FREE W/P
Code

Free 2-Pc Gift of Yves Saint Laurent & AmorePacific On $35 (VIB or Rouge Members)

FREE W/P
Code

Free 2 Pc. Tarte Mini Gift Set On $35 (VIB & Rouge Members)

Sephora is offering VIB & Rouge members 2 free mini gifts with $35+ purchase when you use promo code at online checkout. Offer valid while supplies last! Free shipping on $50+More
1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code
Coupon verified!

Free Kosas Lip Fuel Hyaluronic Lip Balm with $25 Order

FREE GIFT
Code

Free NARS Pure Radiance Tinted Moisturizer Trial Size On $25

Choose 1 of 4More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Huda Beauty Setting Powder with $25 Order

FREEBIE
Code

Free KVD Beauty Trial Size On $25+

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Skin Care Trial Size On $25

FREE W/P
Code

Free Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray with $35 Purchase

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Dr Gross Peel & Hydrate Moisturizer On $35 (VIB & Rouge)

Must be logged into VIB or Rouge account to redeem.More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Briogeo Mask On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Lancome Aquagel Defense Primer Moisturizer SPF50 with $25 Order

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Vitamin C Skin Brightening Trial Size On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free 2-Pc Tata Harper Skincare Set On $35+ (VIB & Rouge)

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Farmacy Filling Good Hyaluronic Acid Pumping Serum On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Lancôme Mascara Trial Size and Cils Booster On $35

1 used today
FREE GIFT
Code

Choose 1 of 2 Free Mizani Trial Sizes On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free 3-Pc Hair Mask Set By Christophe Robin On $35 (VIB & Rouge Members)

FREE W/P
Code

Free 2 Pc. Alterna Haircare Gift Set with $35 Purchase

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Texture Smoothing Trial Size On $25

Choose 1 of 3 Texture Smoothing trial sizes with any $25 purchase.More
FREE W/P
Code

Free 3-Pc REN Clean Skincare Set With $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge)

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Perricone MD Item With $35 Purchase (VIB & Rouge Members)

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Too Faced Born This Way Foundation On $25

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Alterna Haircare Trial Size On $25+

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Living Proof Hair Care Trial-size Set On $35

Expires 7/4/21
Code

Choose 1 of 4 Trial Sizes On $25

FREE W/P
Code

Free Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Foundation With $35 Purchase

FREE GIFT
Code

Free Armani Beauty Silk Foundation On $35

FREE W/P
Code

Free 3-Pc Mizani Hair Care Gift Set with $35 Purchase (VIP & Rouge)

FREE W/P
Code

Free Perfect Marc Jacobs Eau De Parfum w/ $25 Order

Sephora FAQ
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Sephora does not currently offer a student, teacher, military or refer a friend discount.
What are the best Sephora coupons?
At any given time, over 50 coupon codes are available for online orders from sephora! Most them them feauture exclusive free gifts with your purchase or no minimum free shipping. Sometimes Sephora will offer % or $ off sitewide codes. Genereally, these code will be released first and have the highest discount codes for Rouge members, then VIB, then Beauty Insiders. It's free to become a beauty insider, then move up the scale as you spend money all year long!



Printable coupons for Sephora are quite rare, however about 1-2 times a year, they may email $ or % storewide ones to their reawrds members.



Don't forget to add 2 free samples with every order in your cart!
How do I get free shipping?
Sephora offers free 3-Day shipping on orders of $50 or more. Since COVID19 started in 2020, they usually have a free shipping, no minimum code available. Shipping will be free on any order and if you spend over $50, it is upgraded to 2-Day shipping. If it is live, that code will be featured on this DealsPlus page.



You can also subscribe to Sephora FLASH Program for $15/year and receive free 2-day shipping on every order.
What perks do rewards members & carholders get?
With the Sephora Rewards Program, the more you shop, the more perks and rewards you will earn! As you spend you will be upgraded from INSIDER to VIB and then to ROUGE, each time gaining more and more perks.



Just sign up, for free, to become a Beauty insider. Spend $350 in one calendar year and you will be upgared to VIB, spend $1000 and becoma a ROUGE member.



INSIDERS

10% off Seasonal Savings Events

$50 min. for Free Standard Shipping

$15 off Dollar Savings Offer



VIB

15% off Seasonal Savings Events

$35 min. Free Standard Shipping

$15 off Dollar Savings Offer



ROUGE

20% off Seasonal Savings Events

No min. Free Standard Shipping

$25 off Dollar Savings Offer



Ejoy all these perks & more when you become a cardholder! Get 15% off your first purchase with your new card, 4% cashback at Sephora and 1% back everywhere else.
What is their return policy?
Sephora purchases can be easily returned for free (no return shipping or handling fees) to any Sephora location or by mail if you use the pre-paid return shipping label. You have 30 days to receive a full refund on your purchase. If it has been 31-60 days you wlil receive store credit.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes! Shop online and pickup your order in-stores that day.