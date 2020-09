6PM is offering Nike Downshifter 9 (Infant/Toddler) for $13.20, regularly $44.00. Shipping is free on oders over $50+



Product Details :

Articulated, full-length Phylon midsole provides lightweight, responsive cushioning.



Deep flex grooves at rubber outsole provide a more efficient and natural range of motion.



Product measurements were taken using size 9 Toddler, width M. Please note that measurements may vary by size.



Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.