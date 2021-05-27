Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Carter's

$2.39 & Up Shoes Memorial Day Savings Event
$2.39+
13h ago
Expires : 05/31/21
20  Likes 0  Comments
0
See Deal
Cashback 0.5%

About this Deal

Shop the $2.39 & Up Carter's Shoes sale, with savings up to 70% off original prices. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local Carter's store. Details here.

Note: Save more on a future Carter's purchase with Rewarding Moments.

Notable $2.39 & Up Shoes Savings Categories

🏷 Deal Tags

Kids Shoes Carter's kids sandals Kids Footwear baby shoes Kids Flip Flops Memorial Day Sale Kids Athletic Sneakers
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Carter's See All arrow
$3.14 Carter's Toddler Girl Leggings (Mult. Colors)
Carter's
$3.14 Carter's Toddler Girl Leggings (Mult. Colors)
$3.14 $14.00
Cashback 0.5%
$2.39 & Up Shoes Memorial Day Savings Event
Carter's
$2.39 & Up Shoes Memorial Day Savings Event
$2.39+
Cashback 0.5%
3-Piece Gingham Loose Fit PJs
Carter's
3-Piece Gingham Loose Fit PJs
$13.00 $26.00
Cashback 0.5%
4-Pack Jersey Dresses & Bike Shorts
Carter's
4-Pack Jersey Dresses & Bike Shorts
$32.00 $52.00
Cashback 0.5%
Up to 85% Off Carter's Clearance w/ Up to Extra 30% Off
Carter's
Up to 85% Off Carter's Clearance w/ Up to Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback 0.5%
50% Off Entire Site Memorial Day Sale
Carter's
50% Off Entire Site Memorial Day Sale
SALE
Cashback 0.5%
Shark Jersey Tee
Carter's
Shark Jersey Tee
$2.51 $14.00
Cashback 0.5%
2-Piece Santa Coat-Style Fleece Pajama
Carter's
2-Piece Santa Coat-Style Fleece Pajama
$6.39 $30.00
Cashback 0.5%
Floral Linen Dress
Carter's
Floral Linen Dress
$12.79 $32.00
Cashback 0.5%
Up to 50% Off The 'Red, White & Blue' Savings Event
Carter's
Up to 50% Off The 'Red, White & Blue' Savings Event
SALE
Cashback 0.5%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Shoes Lowest Price of The Season from $7.50
Kohl's
Shoes Lowest Price of The Season from $7.50
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
Up to 60% Off Select Nike From $7.97
JackRabbit
Up to 60% Off Select Nike From $7.97
SALE
Cashback Available
HOT
Up to 75% Off Clearance Savings Event
Nordstrom
Up to 75% Off Clearance Savings Event
SALE
Cashback 1.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Up to 75% Off Limited-Time Specials
Macy's
Up to 75% Off Limited-Time Specials
SALE
Cashback 3.0% 💎
HOT
Flex TR 9 Women's Training Shoe
Nike
Flex TR 9 Women's Training Shoe
$39.97 $70.00
Cashback 0.5%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Up to 50% Off Adidas Sale + Extra 15% + More
adidas
Up to 50% Off Adidas Sale + Extra 15% + More
SALE
Cashback 0.5%
Up to 60% Off Memorial Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
Clarks
Up to 60% Off Memorial Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback 11.5% 💎
Pool Slides from $9.99!
Payless
Pool Slides from $9.99!
$9.99+
Up to 80% Off + Extra 40% Off Purchase
Banana Republic
Up to 80% Off + Extra 40% Off Purchase
SALE
Cashback 1.5%
BOGO 50% Off Fila Athletic Shoes - JCPenney
JCPenney
BOGO 50% Off Fila Athletic Shoes - JCPenney
$29.99
Cashback 3.0% 💎
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
$2.39 & Up Shoes Memorial Day Savings Event
Carter's
$2.39 & Up Shoes Memorial Day Savings Event
$2.39+
Cashback 0.5%
arrow
arrow