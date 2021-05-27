Carter's
$2.39+
13h ago
Expires : 05/31/21
20 Likes 0 Comments
0See Deal
About this Deal
|
Shop the $2.39 & Up Carter's Shoes sale, with savings up to 70% off original prices. Shipping is free on orders $35+ or opt for free shipping to your local Carter's store. Details here.
Note: Save more on a future Carter's purchase with Rewarding Moments.
Notable $2.39 & Up Shoes Savings Categories
🏷 Deal TagsKids Shoes Carter's kids sandals Kids Footwear baby shoes Kids Flip Flops Memorial Day Sale Kids Athletic Sneakers
What's the matter?