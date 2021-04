Woot has these Adidas Women's Grand Court Base Tennis Shoes for only $36.00! Shipping is free for Prime members.



Also available for the same price for in men's style.



Product Details:

50% PU Coated Leather/50% Synthetic



Rubber sole



Shaft measures approximately low-top from arch



Platform measures approximately 0-3 inches



Boot opening measures approximately 6-12 inches around



Tennis-inspired shoes with pillow-soft cushioning for everyday wear



Regular fit; Lace closure



Synthetic leather upper for durability



Cloud foam sock liner for comfort and lightweight cushioning

