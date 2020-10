Puma has these Women's Carson 2 Knit Running Shoes (2 Colors) for only $17.49 when you use code DEALS30 (extra 30% off) at checkout! Enjoy free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Snug, lightweight and sleek



Provide you with a cushioned ride all day long



Softfoam footbed elevates comfort



Ground-contact EVA outsole ensuring a lighter weight while still providing grip you need