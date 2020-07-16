Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Breeze Sea Sandals (Mult. Colors) + Ships Free
$19.99 $40.00
Jul 16, 2020
Expires : 07/22/20
About this Deal

Clarks is offering their Breeze Sea Sandals (Mult. Colors) for only $19.99 when you use code EXTRA50 (extra 50% off) at checkout with free shipping!

Details:
  • EVA midsole and a soft EVA footbed
  • Classic flip-flop
  • Lightweight and comfortably supportive

Free Shipping fashion Footwear women's shoes sandals Summer Clarks Casual Flip Flops
