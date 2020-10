Columbia is offering their Women's Drainmaker IV Water Shoes (3 Colors) for only $39.92 when you use code OCTDEALS (up to 60% off) at checkout with free shipping for Greater Rewards members [free to join].



Details:

Combination open mesh and synthetic upper



Air-flow and water drainable midsole ports



Techlite midsole, superior cushion, high energy return



Received 4+ stars from over 50 reviews