Score a $75 reward for free when you open a new Apple Card and use it to spend $75 or more at Nike.com, in Nike apps, or at Nike stores within the first 30 days from account opening.
Plus, with your Apple Card you'll receive unlimited 3% back at Nike when you use your card via Apple Pay.
Other Apple Card Benefits:
Apple for a new Apple Card here.
