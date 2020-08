Crocs is offering their Kids' Electro Clogs (5 Colors) for only $16.74 (extra 50% auto applied in-cart) with free shipping on orders of $34.99 or more.



Details:

Bright two-tone color combination



Water-friendly and buoyant; weighs only ounces



Advanced toe box ventilation for breathability



Easy to clean and quick to dry



Contoured footbeds for comfort



Received 4+ stars from over 535 reviews