Reebok has these Classic Slides in Pixel Pink for just $8.99 when you use code FALL55 (extra 50% off + 10% off) at checkout! Shipping is free for Reebok Unlocked members [free to join].



Also available in other colors for various prices with the code above!



Product Details:

Synthetic upper for lightweight comfort



Slip-on construction for easy ons and offs



Oversized Reebok read on the upper



Herringbone outsole for traction



Received 4+ stars out of 260+ reviews