Victorias Secret

$7.99 Signature Satin & Bow Slippers (3 Colors)
$7.99 $29.50
1 day ago
5
About this Deal

Victoria's Secret is offering their Signature Satin & Bow Slippers (3 Colors) for only $7.99! Plus, through 5/8, use code SHIP75 for free shipping on $75, or pay a $5 flat rate shipping. Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Available Colors:

women's shoes Victoria's Secret slippers Gifts For Her Mother's Day Mother's Day Gifts Signature Satin Slippers Satin Slippers
💬 4  Comments

All styles currently available in sizes: S, M & L.
