Clarks has their Sillian2.0Star Women's Shoe (2 Colors) for only $25.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Available in 2 colors (blue grey & sand)



Stretchy textile bands provide this sporty Cloudsteppers slip-on with a fast and immediate fit



EVA outsole provides durable walking power while remaining lightweight



Layers of Cushion Soft padding with a removable OrthoLite footbed dull impact