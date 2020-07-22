Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Kohl's

SO Breathtaking Women's Sandals (3 Colors)
$5.94 $24.99
Jul 22, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering SO Breathtaking Women's Sandals (3 Colors) for only $5.94 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (30% off w/ card) with free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone receives $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.

See more Women's Sandals here.

Women shoes Footwear sandals Summer kohls Women's Sandals SO
💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jul 22, 2020
Cute scandals so classy :)
Reply
