Today Only! Macy's is having this New Balance Women's Fresh Foam Arishi Trail Running Sneakers for just $30.00, originally $75.00. Shipping is free on this item.



Features:

Rugged trail running sneakers



Textile upper is lightweight yet durable



EVA foam inserts for comfort



Fresh Foam midsole is lightweight and ultra-cushioned



Toe Protect technology protects your feet from the rugged terrain



AT Tread outsole for traction and grip



Style number - WTARISS1



Women's athletic footwear from Finish Line



Textile upper, Rubber sole



Wipe Clean