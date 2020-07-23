Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Totes Women's Winter Boots (2 Colors) + Ships Free
$12.59 $89.99
Jul 23, 2020
Expires : 07/26/20
14  Likes 0  Comments
4
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.0%

About this Deal

Kohl's is offering Totes Women's Winter Boots (2 Colors) for only $12.59 when cardholders use code SUMMER30 (30% off w/ card) with free shipping with code JULYMVCFREE (w/ card) used at checkout.

Non-cardholders can use code SHOP15 (extra 15% off) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Plus, everyone receives $5 Kohl's Cash for every $25 spent and save more on a future purchase with Yes2You Rewards.

Check out other notable boots here.

🏷 Deal Tags

Women Free Shipping shoes women's fashion women's shoes boots kohls Winter Boots
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Kohl's See All arrow
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 80% Off 'Dashing Deal Days' + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free $10 Reward for Downloading the App!
Freebie
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
BOGO Free Boots + Extra 20% Off
BOGO
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Free $5 Kohls Cash - Amazon Returns (In-Store)
Freebie
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
NuWave Brio 7.25-qt. Air Fryer As Seen On TV
$79.99 $129.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Bespoke Washable Printed Face Masks (Mult. Styles)
$4.99 $9.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 85% Off Toys Clearance from $1.99
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up To 85% Off Kohl's Clearance + extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
Kohl's
Kohl's
NordicTrack 25-Pound Dumbbell
$89.99
Cashback Up to 2.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Kohl's
Kohl's
Up to 70% Off Women's Handbags + Extra 20% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.0%
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related Categories
Nike
Nike
Air Max 270 Glow-in-the Dark Unisex Shoes (2 Colors)
$64.97 $170.00
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Clarks
Clarks
Sillian2.0Star Women's Shoe (2 Colors)
$24.49 $85.00
Cashback Up to 3.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Uniqlo
Uniqlo
Anniversary Deals from $7.90!
SALE
Nordstrom Rack
Nordstrom Rack
Up to 85% Off "The Sneaker Shop"
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Up to 75% Off Kate Spade Surprise Sale
SALE
Cashback Available
Tory Burch
Tory Burch
Up to 70% Off Tory Burch Sale w/ New Markdown + Ships Free
SALE
Cashback Up to 1.0%
JCPenney
JCPenney
Clarks Women's Shoes from $22.99!
SALE
Cashback Up to 6.0% 💎
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Joe's New Balance Outlet
Kids' 574 Lifestyle Shoes
$19.25 $54.99
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Famous Footwear
Famous Footwear
Kids' Shoes from $19.98!
SALE
Cashback Up to 0.5%
FREE SHIPPING
Reebok
Reebok
Advanced Trainer Mens Training Shoes (3 Colors)
$21.99 $65.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow
From Related DealTags
Macy's
Macy's
20-Piece Porcelain Dinnerware Set (5 Colors)
$39.99 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Amazon
Amazon
50-Pc. 3-Layer Disposable Face Mask
$2.39
FREE SHIPPING
Macy's
Macy's
8-Piece Comforter Sets (Multiple Styles)
$34.98+ $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.0%
HOT
FREE SHIPPING
Olympia Sports
Olympia Sports
Adidas Men's Terrex 2 Trail Running Shoes
$35.00 $100.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Kate Spade Surprise Sale
Hayden Top Zip Tote (3 Colors)
$59.00 $249.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Home Depot
Home Depot
Up to 50% Off Vacuums & Appliances
SALE
Cashback Up to 5.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Reebok
Reebok
Advanced Trainer Shoes (Multiple Styles)
$26.99 $65.00
Cashback Up to 7.0% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Coach Outlet
Coach Outlet
70% Off Holiday Preview Sale
70% Off
Cashback Up to 1.0%
FREE SHIPPING
Marmot
Marmot
Men's Hyperlight Down Jacket (3 Colors)
$67.97 $225.00
Cashback Available
FREE SHIPPING
Costco
Costco
Thanksgiving TV Savings Start Now!
SALE
FREE SHIPPING
arrow
arrow