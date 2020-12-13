



How to Earn Rewards:

Create an account: 50 points

Complete your profile: 50 points

Make a purchase: 10 points for every $1

Write a product review: 50 points

More ways to come!



The Levels:

Challenger (0 - 999 points)

Your creators club journey starts here.

Hype access: Only members get access the most limited edition adidas shoes and apparel.



Creator ID: Get one unique id connects all adidas websites, apps, services, events and sport communities.



Personalized content: Only the most relevant content will be sent to your inbox and adidas app, from your favorite sports to the latest streetwear trends.



Purchase history: Easily access all adidas purchases in one location.



Playmaker (1,000 - 3,999 points)

Additional rewards at this level include:

Creators club exclusives: Members-only access to special products created with or for you.



Special offers: Special access to the best deals.



Birthday gift: Make your day extra special with a nice inbox surprise.



Gamechanger (4,000 - 11,999 points)

Additional rewards at this level include:

Early access to upcoming adidas sneaker and apparel drops before everyone else.



Free personalization: Represent by adding names, numbers, flags and more to selected adidas shoes and apparel.



Priority customer service: Skip the queue with a dedicated support number and priority chat assistance in the adidas app.

Icon (12,000+ points)

Create at the highest level, top level rewards include:

Runtastic premium: Personalized training apps and nutrition plans.



Special events: Be invited to our most exclusive parties and events.



Hype priority access: Increase your chances of getting select, limited edition sneakers. Join the Creators Club for free today! There’s something for everyone— from limited edition shoe access to special event invitations and more. Rise through the ranks, earn rewards for every purchase and interaction made. Plus, member get free shipping on every order. More