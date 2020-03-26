Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
30% OFF
Code

Extra 30% Off Your Order w/ Any Shoe Purchase

Buy any shoe, get an extra 30% off your entire order! Find your favorite footwear, then complete the look with hoodies, jackets, sweats, and accessories, and you’ll get 30% off the order using this code at checkout. Save on favorites like Stan Smith, Ozweego, Sleek, Nizza Shoes, and more! Free shipping on $49 or on any order for Creator's Club members.

Note: Exclusions apply.
Expires 10/11/20
In-Store
Coupon verified!

40% Off Storewide | Adidas Factory Outlet

Get 40% off storewide at adidas Factory Outlets only! Discount applied at checkout.

*No coupon necessary, image is informational only.
Expires 10/8/20
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Medical, Educational & Militray Discount

As a special thank you for your service, adidas offers verified military members, first responders, nurses, teachers and medical professionals 30% off your purchases!More
2 used today
Code
Coupon verified!

2 for $70 Hoodies, Crewnecks, and Sweatpants

Regularly up to $60 each.More
Expires 10/31/20
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Adidas Coupon | Creators Club Sign Up

Sing up for the adidas Creators Club & receive a coupon for 15% off your entire purchase! Offer will be valid in-stores & online for 12 days after receipt.

Check out more perks here.

Note: Exclusions apply. Offer cannot be combined with any other promotions or discounts.
Code

2 for $30 Men's Tees

Get 2 Select Tees for $30 when you enter this promo code at adidas.com! Originally up to $25 each.More
1 comment
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off + Free Shipping | Student Discount

Calling all students! Get 15% off your entire purchase, and free shipping! Just verify your student status at UNiDAYS to receive your personal promo code! Terms and conditions apply.

Even if you're not a student you can still get 15% off! Just sign up for the adidas newsletter by entering your email here. Along with your 15% off code, you will receive special deals, sales, and news straight to your inbox.

Exclusions apply. Valid on domestic U.S. orders only.
8 used today - 7 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off Entire Purchase | Email Sign Up

If you are looking to get additional adidas coupon discounts, the easiest way to do this is to sign up for the adidas Newsletter. By doing this, you will be sent a one-time-use 15% off coupon to use on any purchase, including both sale and regular-price shoes, clothing, athletic gear, sporting apparel and more. Offer will be valid online & in-stores!

Even better, as a registered member you can take advantage of special deals and exclusive online sales!

Note: The 15% off promotion is valid for 12-14 days after receipt. It can be redeemed only once per customer & cannot be combined with other promotions. Exclusions apply.
2 used today - 23 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Orders of $49 or More

Creator's Club Members get free shipping on any order!More
15% OFF
Sale

Official Adidas Promotions & Offers

Click through this coupon to access the official adidas offers and promotions page where you will find all of their special deals and discounts. Keep coming back all season long to see their latest specials.

Current promotion codes will be listed here- up to 15% off or more. Their sale section offers up the chance to get up to 50% off. Plus you can often use these promo codes on top of markdowns to get extra savings. No code currently available? Sign up for the adidas newsletter and get a personal 15% off coupon for your next order.More
8 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Sale Items

Shop discounted footwear and apparel for all major sports including basketball, soccer, baseball, football, snow sports and more! Find popular adidas shoes like Boost, Ultimate365, Ultraboost, EQT and more for crazy good prices! The adidas sale is the spot to score sneaker deals. Get inspired, set goals or try a new workout when you score huge savings on new training gear & jackets, track pants or tights.

Shop the men's sale, women's sale, and kids sales for the best discounts on popular shoes and clothing. Over 2100 items to choose from!More
2 comments
In-Store

Up to 50% Off At Adidas Factory Outlet Stores

Head to and adidas Factory Outlet when you can find discount of up to 50% off, plus you can try them on right then and there. Find a location near you!More
1 comment
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Kids Youth Sale Items

Find apparel and footwear at great prices for you kids. Be sure to shop the adidas Kids Youth Sale section for the best selection and prices for you little one!More
REWARDS
Sale

Free Shipping + Unlock The Best of Adidas | Creators Club

Join the Creators Club for free today! There’s something for everyone— from limited edition shoe access to special event invitations and more. Rise through the ranks, earn rewards for every purchase and interaction made. Plus, member get free shipping on every order.

How to Earn Rewards:
  • Create an account: 50 points
  • Complete your profile: 50 points
  • Make a purchase: 10 points for every $1
  • Write a product review: 50 points
    More ways to come!

    The Levels:
    Challenger (0 - 999 points)
    Your creators club journey starts here.
    • Hype access: Only members get access the most limited edition adidas shoes and apparel.
    • Creator ID: Get one unique id connects all adidas websites, apps, services, events and sport communities.
    • Personalized content: Only the most relevant content will be sent to your inbox and adidas app, from your favorite sports to the latest streetwear trends.
    • Purchase history: Easily access all adidas purchases in one location.

    Playmaker (1,000 - 3,999 points)
    Additional rewards at this level include:
    • Creators club exclusives: Members-only access to special products created with or for you.
    • Special offers: Special access to the best deals.
    • Birthday gift: Make your day extra special with a nice inbox surprise.

    Gamechanger (4,000 - 11,999 points)
    Additional rewards at this level include:
    • Early access to upcoming adidas sneaker and apparel drops before everyone else.
    • Free personalization: Represent by adding names, numbers, flags and more to selected adidas shoes and apparel.
    • Priority customer service: Skip the queue with a dedicated support number and priority chat assistance in the adidas app.

    Icon (12,000+ points)
    Create at the highest level, top level rewards include:
    • Runtastic premium: Personalized training apps and nutrition plans.
    • Special events: Be invited to our most exclusive parties and events.
    • Hype priority access: Increase your chances of getting select, limited edition sneakers.
    More
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Men's Sale Items

    1 comment

    About adidas

    Adidas is famous for their athletic shoes. Today, they create shoes, athletic gear and accessories for football, basketball, running, training and outdoor, as well as customizable shoes and casual apparel for athletes and the fashion-conscious. Save on best-selling shoe styles, clothing, and outdoor gear with today's best Adidas promo codes, coupons, and sales from DealsPlus.

    What are the best Adidas coupons?

    From time to time, you can find an Adidas coupon code or printable coupon that offers 15% off any order. These coupons tend to stack with Adidas Sales and Specials. The best coupon comes around about twice a year and offers an extra 25% off everything site wide.

    Don't see a good coupon today? Get an exclusive, one-time-use 15% off Adidas Coupon when you sign up for Adidas newsletters. It's free to sign up, plus you'll be the first to learn of new sale events, product launches, online or in-store offers and more discounts.

    How to Save Money at Adidas

    While coupons always offer plenty of extra discounts, there are always great sales and deals available online or at the Adidas Outlet Store. Hundreds of shoes, apparel, fan gear, sporting goods, accessories and more are discounted at up to 50% off throughout the year! Free shipping is available on orders of $49 or more - no coupon code required.

    How to Redeem Adidas.com Coupon Codes:


      1. Add item(s) to cart
      2. At checkout, enter the code in the box next to "Using a promotional code?"
      3. Click "Apply" and your discount will appear above your subtotal

    How to Redeem Printable Coupons In-Store

      1. Print your coupon out OR
      2. Find a printable coupon to redeem directly off your mobile phone
      3. Present the coupon to the cashier at checkout.

    Extra 30% Off Sitewide

    MARCH30
    Note: Exclusions apply.
    Expired 3/26/20
