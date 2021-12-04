adidas is offering an extra 20% Off sitewide, 25% Off $125 or 30% Off when you spend $200 o more. Offer valid on both sale & regular price items. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer. Free shipping on $100 or on any order for Creator's Club Members (free to join!)
Calling all students! Get 15% off your entire purchase, and free shipping! Just verify your student status at UNiDAYS to receive your personal promo code! Terms and conditions apply.
Even if you're not a student you can still get 15% off! Just sign up for the adidas newsletter by entering your email here. Along with your 15% off code, you will receive special deals, sales, and news straight to your inbox.
Click through this coupon to access the official adidas offers and promotions page where you will find all of their special deals and discounts. Keep coming back all season long to see their latest specials.
If you are looking to get additional adidas coupon discounts, the easiest way to do this is to sign up for the adidas Newsletter. By doing this, you will be sent a one-time-use 15% off coupon to use on any purchase, including both sale and regular-price shoes, clothing, athletic gear, sporting apparel and more. Offer will be valid online & in-stores!
Even better, as a registered member you can take advantage of special deals and exclusive online sales!
Shop discounted footwear and apparel for all major sports including basketball, soccer, baseball, football, snow sports and more! Find popular adidas shoes like Boost, Ultimate365, Ultraboost, EQT and more for crazy good prices! The adidas sale is the spot to score sneaker deals. Get inspired, set goals or try a new workout when you score huge savings on new training gear & jackets, track pants or tights.
Shop the men's sale, women's sale, and kids sales for the best discounts on popular shoes and clothing. Over 2100 items to choose from!More
Join the Creators Club for free today! There’s something for everyone— from limited edition shoe access to special event invitations and more. Rise through the ranks, earn rewards for every purchase and interaction made. Plus, member get free shipping on every order.
How to Earn Rewards:
Create an account: 50 points
Complete your profile: 50 points
Make a purchase: 10 points for every $1
Write a product review: 50 points
More ways to come!
The Levels: Challenger (0 - 999 points)
Your creators club journey starts here.
Hype access: Only members get access the most limited edition adidas shoes and apparel.
Creator ID: Get one unique id connects all adidas websites, apps, services, events and sport communities.
Personalized content: Only the most relevant content will be sent to your inbox and adidas app, from your favorite sports to the latest streetwear trends.
Purchase history: Easily access all adidas purchases in one location.
Playmaker (1,000 - 3,999 points)
Additional rewards at this level include:
Creators club exclusives: Members-only access to special products created with or for you.
Special offers: Special access to the best deals.
Birthday gift: Make your day extra special with a nice inbox surprise.
Gamechanger (4,000 - 11,999 points)
Additional rewards at this level include:
Early access to upcoming adidas sneaker and apparel drops before everyone else.
Free personalization: Represent by adding names, numbers, flags and more to selected adidas shoes and apparel.
Priority customer service: Skip the queue with a dedicated support number and priority chat assistance in the adidas app.
Icon (12,000+ points)
Create at the highest level, top level rewards include:
Runtastic premium: Personalized training apps and nutrition plans.
Special events: Be invited to our most exclusive parties and events.
Hype priority access: Increase your chances of getting select, limited edition sneakers.
The best adidas coupons are for an extra 20% off already discounted sale items, or an extra 40% off sale during Black Friday. More common are promo codes for an extra 20 or 25% off sitewide.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
30% off medical, educational & military discount
15% off + free shipping for students
15% off entire purchase with email sign up
At this time, there are no teacher or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
Shipping is free for everyone on orders over $100. Sign up for the Creator's Club [free] and get free shipping on any order!
What is their return policy?
adidas offers a full refund within 30 days of receipt. During holiday periods the return policy may be extended to 90 days. Do not combine multiple orders in one box if returning by mail. Personalized products are not returnable.
Why isn't my promo code applying to my order?
adidas coupons often have many exclusions. Read the specific Terms and Conditions of your promo code to make sure that it should apply to your order. If you’re sure your promotion code is valid for your order and the discount still doesn’t work, contact adidas customer service.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Yes, just select 'Click and Collect' at checkout! Pick up your order at a store near you for free with minimum spend. They will ship to your preferred store within 2-4 business days and your order is reserved for you for 7 days.
