80% OFF
Sale

60-80% Off Everything

For a limited time, get 60-80% off everything including Tops, Bottoms, Outerwear, Accessories & more + free shipping on orders of $25+

Daily Doorbusters:
  • $5 Sleepwear
  • $3 & Uner Accessories
  • $10 Sweatshirts
  • $10 & Under Dresses
  • $7 & Under Tees
  • $10 & Under: Last Chance Deals

    Note: While supplies last. All sales are final. No returns or exchanges.More
    1 used today - Expires 12/14/20
    15% OFF
    Sale
    15% Off Coupon | Email Sign Up

    To sign-up scroll down to the bottom of the Justice home page and click on the 'Sign Up For Email' button located on the far right side. Opt into Shop Justice's email updates for an instant 15% off coupon sent directly to your inbox!More
    1 used today - 19 comments
    OFFER
    Justice On-The -Go!

    Text Insider to 42779 to sign up for recurring texts from Justice. Receive new & hottest offers.

    Note: Must be 18 years or older. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to 42779 to opt out.    More
    5 used today
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off New Markdowns

    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off First Purchase + 5% Off Every Day | Justice Credit Card

    Apply now for the Justice Credit Card to get 15% off your first purchase plus 5% off every day with free shipping on every order!

    Cardholder Perks:
    • Invitations to brand events
    • Bonus savings
    • Early access to special sales and promotions
    • Manage your account online
    • Add authorized users to your account for free

    Note:
    • Subject to credit approval.
    • Must be at least 18 years of age.
    • 15% discount and 5% everyday discount may not be combined.
    • All discount redeemable for merchandise only.
    • The 15% off coupon is valid at any US Justice store or online.More
    $5 OFF
    Sale

    $5 Off Coupon | Club Justice

    Get $5 off your next purchase when you join Club Justice online or in-stores!

    Program Details:
    • Earn 1 point for every $1 spent (1.5 Points when using you Justice Credit Card)
    • Get a $10 rewards for every 200 points
    • Free shipping on $50+
    • Free birthday gift for her

    Note:
    • Club Justice is open for US shoppers
    • Rewards expire 45 days from the date of issuance
    • Points earned expire 365 days from issuance
    • Your Club Justice welcome offer and rewards may be combined with other offers
    More
    1 comment
    Sale

    Outfits Under $30

    Shop the Everyday Collection:More
    About Justice

    Justice clothing stores for girls feature the latest in girls clothing and preteen fashion, including dresses, jackets, jeggings, pjs, and more. Justice or shopjustice.com offer a vast selection of the latest fashions online and in stores. There are always deals from sales to clearance to take advantage of so it's easy to see that there is always an opportunity to save! Check back on this DealsPlus page for additional savings with today's Justice coupons and promo code for savings up to 50% off your order.

    What are the best Justice coupons?

    Justice has tons of great coupons that shoppers can use to bag extra savings off their purchase. Some coupons can save you up to an extra $15 off your next order after you make a purchase. Once in awhile, Justice also has a sitewide coupon code for 40% off your purchase. Just check back on this DealsPlus page for newly updated offers and hit the subscribe button above to sign up for email alerts.

    How do I use my coupon code?

    Online Coupons
      1. Add clothing to shopping bag
      2. Find "click to enter coupon" and insert code
      3. Click apply, then you will see "Coupon Discount" reflecting your savings

    Printable Coupons
      1. Click the "Printable Coupon" link
      2. On the next page, click "Print"
      OR, show this coupon on your mobile device, such as a tablet or smart phone, but it may be best to call first to verify that the store will accept the coupon in this manner.

    Justice offers a flat rate shipping fee of only $5.99 for any order with more options to upgrade your shipping.

    What are the best Justice sales?


    Take a look at the Justice sale page for items discounted up 75% off. Justice sales already has highly discounted items but sometimes, they'll even offer an additional discount on top of reduced items (i.e. extra 30% off, etc). Good deals don't always belong in the sale section. Take a look at their homepage for new arrival deals and save on Justice clothing for back to school styles, summer styles, winter fashion and more. Popular offers include $7 tops, $20 select jean styles, $12 polos and more.

    How else can I save money?

    For frequent shoppers, consider getting a Justice Credit Card. Members get 15% off your first in-store purchase with coupon and save an extra 5% off every purchase with the credit card. See more details about this credit card offer at Justice and start saving on your orders.

    Other shopping tips for Justice

    Want to get notify for new girls fashion and sales from Justice? Sign up for their email newsletter at the bottom of the page.

    We also recommend parents take a look at their size chart to select the perfect fit for bras, shoes and clothing or browse the Justice catalog online for new pre-teen fashion ideas.