1. Order a Free Sample Kit and get a curated range of unique designs to see and feel the available customization options like foil-stamping, papers and trims. Plus, the kit includes an exclusive 40% off coupon offer.



2. Order 5 Free personalized samples of designs you love. Personalize with your wedding details, so you can decide on the perfect one – absolutely free. (Exclusions apply.)



How to order:

Choose a design & click on the "Personalize" button

Personalize your card

Add to your cart. Repeat with each design you choose.

Apply code at 5WEDINVITES checkout Theres 2 ways to get free wedding invitation samples from Shutterfly!1. Order a Free Sample Kit and get a curated range of unique designs to see and feel the available customization options like foil-stamping, papers and trims. Plus, the kit includes an exclusive 40% off coupon offer.2. Order 5 Free personalized samples of designs you love. Personalize with your wedding details, so you can decide on the perfect one – absolutely free. (Exclusions apply.) More