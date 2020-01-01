



Here are links to the advance ticket pages for a few of the parks.

Los Angeles Magic Mountain



San Antonio Fiesta Texas



Jackson New Jersey, Great Adventure

If your local park is not listed above go to the Six Flags Home Page, click on the park that is closest to you, next click on the green "Passes & Memberships" tab at the top of the page, finally hit the "Daily Tickets" button located in the side bar on the left of your screen, and you will be given the choice to buy advanced tickets. Enjoy the rides! Don't wait to buy your tickets at the gate. When you buy online in advance you can save up to 40% off. No coupon code needed to qualify.