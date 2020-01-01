Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Six Flags Coupons & Promo Codes

Free Food, Souvenirs, Tickets with Six Flags Membership Rewards

Join Six Flags' loyalty program and earn free food, souvenirs, tickets, and one-of-a-kind in-park experiences! It is completely free to join for Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite members.

Learn more information about your favorite Six Flags Park here.
Up to 65% Off When You Buy Your Tickets In Advance

Don't wait to buy your tickets at the gate. When you buy online in advance you can save up to 40% off. No coupon code needed to qualify.

Here are links to the advance ticket pages for a few of the parks.

If your local park is not listed above go to the Six Flags Home Page, click on the park that is closest to you, next click on the green "Passes & Memberships" tab at the top of the page, finally hit the "Daily Tickets" button located in the side bar on the left of your screen, and you will be given the choice to buy advanced tickets. Enjoy the rides!
AAA Discounts & Offers

Magic Mountain VIP

4 person minimum. $349 per person.

4 person minimum. $349 per person.

Guided tour, front of the line, preferred parking, admission to Magic Mountain, reserved show seating, lunch and dinner, unlimited snacks, and souvenir photo
About Six Flags

With hundreds of rides, roller coasters and attractions, Six Flags is one of the biggest theme park companies in the world. Browse the official site for park locations, ticket information and season passes. Find special discounts, season pass coupons, and more to save on parks like Magic Mountain, Great Adventure, Discovery Kingdom and many more.

What Are the Best Six Flags Coupons?

If you go more than one time in a year to any Six Flags Park your best deal is a season pass. This is true even if you go once to one park and once to another. When you buy a Six Flags season pass you get entry to all parks. The earlier in the season you buy them, the better the discount. Purchase at least 3 days before your visit, get up to $25 off even without a code but this is only available online.

How else can I save money?

Save more money by getting a season dining pass, a season-long The Flash Pass, and season-long drink bottles. Refill the bottles all season long for less than $1.00!