Join Six Flags' loyalty program and earn free food, souvenirs, tickets, and one-of-a-kind in-park experiences! It is completely free to join for Gold Plus, Platinum, Diamond, and Diamond Elite members.
Learn more information about your favorite Six Flags Park here.
If your local park is not listed above go to the Six Flags Home Page, click on the park that is closest to you, next click on the green "Passes & Memberships" tab at the top of the page, finally hit the "Daily Tickets" button located in the side bar on the left of your screen, and you will be given the choice to buy advanced tickets.
With hundreds of rides, roller coasters and attractions, Six Flags is one of the biggest theme park companies in the world. Browse the official site for park locations, ticket information and season passes. Find special discounts, season pass coupons, and more to save on parks like Magic Mountain, Great Adventure, Discovery Kingdom and many more.
What Are the Best Six Flags Coupons?
If you go more than one time in a year to any Six Flags Park your best deal is a season pass. This is true even if you go once to one park and once to another. When you buy a Six Flags season pass you get entry to all parks. The earlier in the season you buy them, the better the discount. Purchase at least 3 days before your visit, get up to $25 off even without a code but this is only available online.
How else can I save money?
Save more money by getting a season dining pass, a season-long The Flash Pass, and season-long drink bottles. Refill the bottles all season long for less than $1.00!