Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Skechers Coupon Codes

Sale

Skechers 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

Get Deal
Expires 12/25/20
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Clearance

Save up to 50% off when you shop Skechers' clearance section! Prices are as marked.More
Get Deal
1 used today - 2 comments
Sale

Extra 25% Off First Purchase | Email Sign-up

Get Deal
3 comments
Sale

Free Shipping + Members Only Promotions w/ Skechers Elite

Love Skechers? Join the Skechers Elite Program for free shipping both way (online orders) and earn 1 point for every dollar spent both online and in-store. Enjoy members only promotions with bonus points options plus, get 20% off your first purchase upon membership registration. Free to join! Get more details about this program and sign up at skechers.com.More
Get Deal

Related Stores

98,931 subscribers
81,637 subscribers
24,275 subscribers
126,680 subscribers

Popular Stores

422,348 subscribers
176,974 subscribers
476,558 subscribers
421,522 subscribers

About Skechers

Skechers is one of the global leaders in high performance and lifestyle shoes which includes popular collections like their memory foams, shape ups, GOrun, GOwalk and alternate options for golf and work wear. Shop and save up to 20% off with today's top Skechers coupons and use a promo code found on this page for dollar off discounts.

What are the best Skechers coupons?


The top coupon code we've seen from Skechers typically slice up to $15 or 20-25% off your order (usually requires a purchase minimum). You can find all available and newly updated codes on this DealsPlus page.

Skechers also rolls out ongoing code for savings on specific days. For instance, Skechers have an ongoing promotional code for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday only purchases (please note that promo code only applies on eligible items; see details on coupon).

How do I use my coupon code?

To redeem your Skechers coupon:
  • Add item(s) to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sign into your Elite account or continue as guest.
  • Under 'Apply E-Gift Card' click on the 'Do you have a promotional code?' link.
  • Paste your promo code and hit 'Apply Promo Code'.
  • Discount will be reflected on the right (if your purchase satisfy the coupon qualifications).

Skechers has a flat rate shipping fee of $8.50 or shoppers can opt in to their Skechers Elite Program for free standard shipping with no quantity limits.

What are the best Skechers sales?


Skechers has an official clearance page where shoppers can save up to 40% off of new markdowns. Shoppers can also keep an eye out for their Friends and Family event when their highest site wide discount code is available (30% off!). The Skechers clearance is a good place to start if you're on the hunt for a quality pair of sale shoes plus, shoppers can always find at least $10 or 20% off your order with a promotion on this store page.

More places to find cheap Skechers deals


Other major shoe retailers also carry Skechers shoes in-store. Plus, visit your local off-price retailer for even higher markdowns on past inventory or limited sizes. Retailers offering Skechers deals include 6PM.com, Macys, Kohls, ShoeBuy, Amazon, Overstock, TJ Maxx, Ross, and Marshalls.