How do I use my coupon code?

Add item(s) to cart and proceed to checkout.



Sign into your Elite account or continue as guest.



Under 'Apply E-Gift Card' click on the 'Do you have a promotional code?' link.



Paste your promo code and hit 'Apply Promo Code'.



Discount will be reflected on the right (if your purchase satisfy the coupon qualifications).

Skechers is one of the global leaders in high performance and lifestyle shoes which includes popular collections like their memory foams, shape ups, GOrun, GOwalk and alternate options for golf and work wear. Shop and save up to 20% off with today's top Skechers coupons and use a promo code found on this page for dollar off discounts.The top coupon code we've seen from Skechers typically slice up to $15 or 20-25% off your order (usually requires a purchase minimum). You can find all available and newly updated codes on this DealsPlus page.Skechers also rolls out ongoing code for savings on specific days. For instance, Skechers have an ongoing promotional code for Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday only purchases (please note that promo code only applies on eligible items; see details on coupon).To redeem your Skechers coupon:Skechers has a flat rate shipping fee of $8.50 or shoppers can opt in to their Skechers Elite Program for free standard shipping with no quantity limits.Skechers has an official clearance page where shoppers can save up to 40% off of new markdowns. Shoppers can also keep an eye out for their Friends and Family event when their highest site wide discount code is available (30% off!). The Skechers clearance is a good place to start if you're on the hunt for a quality pair of sale shoes plus, shoppers can always find at least $10 or 20% off your order with a promotion on this store page.Other major shoe retailers also carry Skechers shoes in-store. Plus, visit your local off-price retailer for even higher markdowns on past inventory or limited sizes. Retailers offering Skechers deals include 6PM.com, Macys, Kohls, ShoeBuy, Amazon, Overstock, TJ Maxx, Ross, and Marshalls.