Soma Coupons, Coupon Codes December 2020

Coupon of the Day
40% OFF
Code

40% Off Any Order

Get free standard shipping on orders of $100+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
Expires 12/14/20
FREE GIFT
Sale

$20 Moneycard with $100 Gift Card Purchase

Get a free $20 moneycard when you purchase a $100 gift card at Soma! No coupon code is required.More
Expires 12/24/20
30% OFF
Sale

Extra 30% Off First Purchase | E-Mail Sign Up

Sign up for Soma emails to receive an extra 30% off your first purchase! Scroll down on the Soma homepage for more info.More
Sale

2 for $60 Sleep Shirts

Buy 2 sleep shirts for $60 & save up to $44More
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Sleep Separates

Sale

Holiday Gift Guide

Expires 12/24/20
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Soma Coupon + Free Shipping On $100 | Email Sign Up

Save an extra 20% off your next purchase at Soma Intimates! To qualify, sign up for the email newsletter and you will receive a welcome email including your 20% off coupon. Only new email accounts will qualify. Coupons valid for one-time use only.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Buy 3, Get 2 Free Panties

Choose 5 panties, buy three and get two free! No promo code needed, final discounts shown at checkout.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Join Love Soma Rewards, Get $5 Rewards & Free Shipping Every Day

Register for Soma Intimates customer loyalty program to earn $5 rewards for every $125 spent. All members get free birthday gifts, referral points and more special access! Plus, free shipping every day for gold and platinum.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $100+

FREE GIFT
Sale

Buy 3, Get 2 Free Vanishing Panties

Sale

$5 Fuzzy or Slipper Sock With Sleep Purchase

Expires 12/24/20
Sale

6 for $38 Select Panties

Sale

$49 Cool Night PJ Sets

About Soma

Find up to $20 off Soma Intimates coupon codes and printable coupons, plus get a free shipping promo code for December 2020! Shop Soma Intimates for perfectly fitting women's intimates and clothing, including bras, panties, shapewear, sleepwear, pajamas and more.

What are the best Soma coupons?


Soma has offers for both dollar off coupons and sitewide discount codes. The best coupons we've seen from Soma is their 15% to 20% off or $20 off $100 code, both of which are valid on regular and sale items. We've seen a 50% off coupon code from Soma before but these are

How do I use my coupon code?

    1. Add item(s) to cart.
    2. At checkout, input your code into the 'Promotion Code' box.
    3. Discount will be reflected.

Soma offers free shipping and returns on bras or shipping depends on total purchase. Shoppers can also present Soma printable coupon offers via any mobile device in-store for your extra discount. We recommend you call you local Soma to verify if they accept mobile offers.

What are the best Soma sales?

Soma often hosts hot clearance sales for a limited time where shoppers save up to 70% off on a huge selection of bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas and more. Even better, stack a coupon code for up to $20 or up to 20% off your order with free shipping on bra purchases.

Shopping for panties? Soma typically offers panties at 6 for $36, 7 for $35 and buy 3 get 2 free sale. These offers rotate on a weekly basis so check back on this page to see what the current offer is.

How else can I save money?

Soma has several options for shoppers to save even further.

Love Soma Rewards - this rewards program enable shoppers to earn points for every dollar spent, bonus points for referring friends, free shipping, birthday offers and more. Certain purchases earns double point with triple points for Platinum members, scroll down the Soma page to see what items are eligible.

Soma Email - sign up for Soma updates and get 10% off a future order.