How do I use my Southwest promo code?

Fill in your flight plans (departure city, arrival city, travel dates, number of adults, etc.)



Before clicking "Search", paste your coupon in the box labeled "Promo Code." You can find all available promo codes and discounts on this page.



Click "search" to see if your discount was applied. If it doesn't apply,

your flight/vacation package does not qualify for those discounts.

Southwest Airlines offers some of the best flights deals and vacation packages. With low fares starting at $39 per way and up to 2 free bags checked, it's no wonder they're consistently one of the most popular airlines for travel between all major cities in the west coast.About once a month, you can find Southwest sales where all fares are up to 50% off or more. Discounted flights start at just $39, $49, or $59 per way. These prices are amazing and never require promo codes! So if you're looking for cheap flights, subscribe to Southwest coupon alerts so you're the first to learn about Southwest Airlines sale events.You can book vacation packages with up to 50% off coupons and deals for Las Vegas, Disneyland, Disney World, Mexico, Florida, and all-inclusive resorts. These packages include various travel like hotels, car rentals, your round-trip flight, and sometimes, activities or free credit to use at the resort. Check out all vacation specials on DealsPlus, because there's always a $50-$300 off promo code that you can use and new offers become available regularly.Wanna Get Away fares are the cheapest flights available, typically offered for those booking in advance. The best part is, unlike other airlines, these tickets are fully refundable, allow you to change flights or cancel at any time with no penalty fees, and fly standby at no extra charge. Just be sure to cancel or change your flight before the flight boards to ensure your refund.Rapid Rewards is Southwest's rewards program, where you earn points with every flight. While it's free to join, you have to be a very frequent flyer to earn enough points to redeem them for free flights. However, those flights have no blackout dates and your points never expire!If you sign up for the Southwest Airlines Visa, you earn 40,000 bonus points plus earn double the points on all Southwest purchases. Paired with their fair cancellation policy and free baggage check, this is all the more reason to fly Southwest.Now that you know the best ways to save on all your flight out all Southwest promo codes, coupons, and deals for December 2020. Plus, see all fare prices, track flights, and more general information at Southwest.com.