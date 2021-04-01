Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Southwest Promo Codes, Coupons & Deals 2020

Sale

Official Southwest Offers & Deals

Need a low fare flight deal? Check back on Southwest.com or click this link every Tuesday which is the day they typically launch their fare sales for the week. You can find all Southwest Flight deals on this page and keep up to date with new service and flights coming to Southwest Airlines.More
Sale

Earn 80,000 Points w/ Rapid Rewards Credit Card

Offer Details:
  • Earn 50,000 points after spending $2,000 within first 3 months
  • Earn 30,000 points after spending $10,000 within first 9 months
  • Earn 5 points per $1 on Southwest travel purchases until 3/31/21
  • 3,000 anniversary points
  • 2x points on Southwest purchases
  • 1x points on all other purchases
  • $69 annual feeMore
    Expires 2/8/21
    Sale

    Schedule Open Through January 4, 2021

    Southwest Airline's schedule is now open through 1/4/2021. Book your flight today.More
    Expires 1/4/21
    Sale

    How to Get Cheap Fares with Southwest Low Fare Calendar

    Southwest Low Fare Calendar:
    Can't find a fare sale on Southwest? Your next best bet booking through this low fare airline is to take advantage of their low fare calendar which will show you the lowest one-way or round-trip airfare by the months. A great tool to use if you have flexible travel dates!    More
    5 comments
    Sale

    Match Your Airline Status From Another Airline with Southwest

    When you click "Register now" below, you will be prompted to send us an email with proof of your current airline elite status with a domestic airline other than Southwest Airlines, your name, and Rapid Rewards account number. Once we verify your information, you'll be on your way to the A-List!More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Premium Drink Coupon + Priority Boarding (Business Fare)

    Southwest Airlines offers a free premium drink plus Business Select fare holders are the first to board (guaranteed A1 through 15 positions).More
    4 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Two (2x) Free Checked Bags

    Get free bag checks on your first two bags, on all flights.More
    4 comments
    Sale

    Southwest Promise During COVID-19

    Find out how Southwest Airlines is ensuring safe travel during COVID-19.More
    About Southwest

    Southwest Airlines offers some of the best flights deals and vacation packages. With low fares starting at $39 per way and up to 2 free bags checked, it's no wonder they're consistently one of the most popular airlines for travel between all major cities in the west coast.

    How do I use my Southwest promo code?

      1. Fill in your flight plans (departure city, arrival city, travel dates, number of adults, etc.)
      2. Before clicking "Search", paste your coupon in the box labeled "Promo Code." You can find all available promo codes and discounts on this page.
      3. Click "search" to see if your discount was applied. If it doesn't apply,
        your flight/vacation package does not qualify for those discounts.

    Where do I find the best airfare sales?


    About once a month, you can find Southwest sales where all fares are up to 50% off or more. Discounted flights start at just $39, $49, or $59 per way. These prices are amazing and never require promo codes! So if you're looking for cheap flights, subscribe to Southwest coupon alerts so you're the first to learn about Southwest Airlines sale events.

    What are the best vacation and travel deals?


    You can book vacation packages with up to 50% off coupons and deals for Las Vegas, Disneyland, Disney World, Mexico, Florida, and all-inclusive resorts. These packages include various travel like hotels, car rentals, your round-trip flight, and sometimes, activities or free credit to use at the resort. Check out all vacation specials on DealsPlus, because there's always a $50-$300 off promo code that you can use and new offers become available regularly.

    What is Southwest Wanna Get Away?


    Wanna Get Away fares are the cheapest flights available, typically offered for those booking in advance. The best part is, unlike other airlines, these tickets are fully refundable, allow you to change flights or cancel at any time with no penalty fees, and fly standby at no extra charge. Just be sure to cancel or change your flight before the flight boards to ensure your refund.

    What are Rapid Rewards?


    Rapid Rewards is Southwest's rewards program, where you earn points with every flight. While it's free to join, you have to be a very frequent flyer to earn enough points to redeem them for free flights. However, those flights have no blackout dates and your points never expire!

    If you sign up for the Southwest Airlines Visa, you earn 40,000 bonus points plus earn double the points on all Southwest purchases. Paired with their fair cancellation policy and free baggage check, this is all the more reason to fly Southwest.

    Now that you know the best ways to save on all your flight out all Southwest promo codes, coupons, and deals for December 2020. Plus, see all fare prices, track flights, and more general information at Southwest.com.

    About Southwest Credit Card Offers on DealsPlus



