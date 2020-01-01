About Spanx

Spanx came to be when founder Sara Blakely took a pair of scissors to her pantyhose, making an undergarment that provided a smooth look underneath pants. From that simple idea came a revolutionary company and a widely recognized brand. Spanx has now grown to consist of over 200 different products, for every body type and budget. In 2010, they even expanded to include Spanx for men. Shop online for shorts, bras and panties, camis, slips, swimwear, bodysuits, hosiery, jeans, leggings, and other shape-wear. Plus, use today's Spanx coupons, promo codes and sales to save the most money on your purchase.



What are the best Spanx coupons?

You can almost always find some sort of Spanx coupon that will save you money on your purchase price. They routinely have a promo code for free shipping with any sized purchase. Other times, they offer discounts from 10-25% off. These can be site-wide, for sale styles, or for a particular category of clothing. Spanx tends to have at least one type of discount ongoing per month. Free shipping codes and discount codes don't stack together, so choose the best coupon code for your particular order.



You can also sign up for email alerts to receive a one-time use 10% off coupon that works on your entire purchase, which can be used for regular priced or sale merchandise. Plus you'll receive another 10% off Spanx coupon code or printable coupon for your birthday, and be the first to access exclusive sales, brand new styles, discount coupons, and free shipping promo codes.



How do I use my coupon code?



1. Add item(s) to your cart.

2. Click the box next to, â€œUsing a promotional code?â€

3. Paste your Spanx promo code in the "Code number" box and hit "Apply."

4. Your discount will calculate into your total.



What are the best Spanx sales?

At any given time of the year, you can check out the Spanx Sale section for discounts of up to 75% off everything from shorts, camis, bodysuits, bras, panties, and swimwear. Also be sure to check out the Best Selling section, to find the top ten products that Spanx is currently offering. Stay up to date on all the latest styles by shopping the New Arrivals section. View their online catalog for even more of the best deals available.



Check back to find even more Spanx coupons, promo codes and deals on all the shape-wear and clothing you love.