UPS My Choice

1-Year Sam's Club Membership + $15 Off Code + $5 GC
$24.88 $45.00
Dec 23, 2019
Dec 23, 2019
56
About this Deal

UPS My Choice is offering a 1-Year Sam's Club Membership for just $24.88! Plus, receive a code for $15 off your next purchase and a $5 Sam's Club gift card for free! Best part of all? Get a second complimentary Sam's Club membership card!

Note: Cannot be combined with other offers.

This Deal Includes:
  • $5 Sam's Club gift card
  • Code for $15 off your next purchase
  • Second complimentary Sam's Club membership card

Find your nearest Sam's Club here.

groceries Sams Club Membership Coupons Offers UPS My Choice free gifts Meals
💬 6  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
swarnasalu
swarnasalu (L2)
Feb 22, 2019
preety
preety (L3)
Jan 16, 2019
How about even better deal? https://www.scanandgoforit.com/?utm_campaign=22125790&utm_medium=zadv_display&utm_source=2927513&utm_content=237122330_435169063_0 Enter your email to receive $45 off your first purchase when you get a Samâ€™s Club Membership for $45*.
Xchange
Xchange (L2)
Jan 16, 2019
what are the instant savings?
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
Jan 16, 2019
45%
brentwasham
brentwasham (L1)
Jan 15, 2019
Open to existing members? Deal expiration?
DealsorNoDeals
DealsorNoDeals (L5)
Jan 15, 2019
"Not valid for renewals." Does not state an expiration date, so act fast just in case!
